Roseanne Barr Will Reportedly Star In Her Own Talk Show According To ‘TMZ’

You can kick her off of her show but you just can’t stop Roseanne Barr from speaking her mind. Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that the controversial tv personality is back at it, once again talking about Valerie Jarrett, the woman who Roseanne tweeted about before she got fired from her show.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Barr becomes visibly agitated when talking about the tweet, claiming “I thought the b—h was white,” when speaking about Valerie Jarrett, the former senior advisor to President Barack Obama. And Barr’s short rant on her YouTube channel today is only a sneak peak at what’s to come, according to TMZ.

The news outlet claims that Roseanne is hard at work, creating her own content where she “gets to call the shots.” The 65-year-old has reportedly been in her son Jake Pentland’s Full Moon & High Tide studio all week, making content for her YouTube channel which will include interviews from her friends and family. Allan Stephan, Barr’s current boyfriend, will reportedly make an appearance on the show and so will Barr’s former campaign manager, Thomas Muhammad, who happens to be black and Muslim.

It seems as though Barr is using the platform to try and tone down some of the backlash and say things in her own words. Pentland claims that he wants to use YouTube to release the videos of his mother as opposed to a big TV Network so that fans will get a “truly unfiltered and unedited version of his mom.”

And judging by the success of her first video, the YouTube channel idea may be a hit. Within less than a day of the video being posted to Roseanne’s channel, it has already amassed over 55,000 views as well as 700 plus comments. So far, the reviews from YouTubers are mixed with many fans standing behind Roseanne amid the controversial comments while countless other fans had less than positive things to say about Roseanne in the video.

“I love you. Please do another show even without the rest of them. You are bigger and better than them.”

“Roseanne needs book an appointment with her doctor to dial in those meds,” another commented.

“I’d throw roses if Roseanne would direct that anger towards Sara Gilbert. Heck, I’d pay admission! To Roseanne’s haters, she’s a comedian, free speech, America, ya know? Cut her some slack,” one more chimed in.

Thus far, there is no release date scheduled for Roseanne’s next episode.