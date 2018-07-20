‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin React To Bristol Palin Joining The Cast Of ‘Teen Mom OG’

What are they saying about MTV's reported decision?

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are completely surprised by MTV’s reported decision to bring Bristol Palin, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, to the cast of Teen Mom OG.

While the rest of the Teen Mom OG cast has remained silent in regard to the announcement, Marroquin spoke to Radar Online on July 20 about the news as his former wife reacted to Palin’s addition on her Twitter page.

“What the hell that’s random. Who is that?” Marroquin asked.

“Bristol Palin and Cheyenne and Cory for Teen Mom OG? Our producers sure know what to do. I also am not hating whatsoever. I’m just surprised,” she wrote.

Just about everyone was surprised when news of Palin’s addition to the show was first shared but for some reason, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout have all stayed completely silent about the news. That said, they may be happy about the addition because some of them have spent time with Palin, a former teenage mother, in the past.

Back in 2010, Palin was photographed with a couple of Teen Mom OG stars, including Bookout and Farrah Abraham, as she attended a seminar titled “The Harsh Truth: Teen Moms Tell All” in New York City.

In addition to having crossed paths before, Bristol Palin and Maci Bookout appear to have a ton in common. Not only were they teenage mothers, they are now the mother of three children.

However, while Bookout is happily married to husband Taylor McKinney, the father of her two youngest children, Palin is currently in midst of a divorce from her husband, Dakota Meyer, the father of her two youngest kids. The exes share 2-year-old Sailor Grace and 1-year-old Atlee Bay and Palin also shares an older child, 9-year-old Tripp, with ex-boyfriend Levi Johnson.

Following news of Palin joining Teen Mom OG, a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that the original girls had no idea about MTV’s plan to have another woman joining their show.

“Amber, Catelynn and Maci did not even know,” a production source explained to the outlet. “It was kept under wraps because MTV was afraid that Sarah [Palin] would pull out, and MTV knew that the original girls would be upset. In fact, they even used a different name when discussing Bristol being on the show, to keep it a secret!”

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV this fall for Season 8.