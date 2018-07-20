Meghan Markle To Head To U.S. Without Her Prince—Here’s Why

The Duchess of Sussex will reportedly travel to her home country sans Harry later this summer.

Meghan Markle is planning a summertime trip to the United States—without Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex will embark on a solo jaunt to her home country sometime before the couple’s upcoming royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, which is already planned for October, according to Us Weekly.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel to the U.S. together in 2019, but an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the newly crowned Duchess will first return to her home country alone with pit stops on both coasts.

“She’s planning a personal, unofficial trip this summer to see family and friends. She’ll go to New York, then L.A.”

Meghan Markle has many family members and friends in the U.S., including her mother, Doria Ragland, many of her friends, and her Suits co-stars. In addition, Markle’s father, Thomas, reportedly lives about 10 miles south of the U.S. border in Rosarito Beach, but there is no word if the Duchess will visit with him.

The Us insider revealed that the 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex wants to make the trip to her native country soon and before she and Prince Harry start their family.

“Expect to hear the pitter-patter of a little prince or princess in 2019,” the source told Us.

Meghan Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, so it’s no surprise that California remains close to her heart even though she now lives in England. Markle’s California girl roots also heavily inspired the Duchess’ recently revealed coat of arms.

In a statement posted on the Kensington Palace website, it was revealed that Markle worked closely with the College of Arms throughout the entire design process to create a Coat of Arms inspired by her home state. The blue background of the shield in the design represents the Pacific Ocean and the two golden rays across the shield are symbolic of the sunshine in Meghan’s home state of California. The coat of arms design also includes a collection of golden poppies, which is California’s state flower.

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/mJb3mqZfaZ pic.twitter.com/0EgbiS29Rb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2018

As for Markle’s other planned trips, her joint tour through Australia with her husband will coincide with the Invictus Games which was founded by the prince and will run from October 20 through October 27 in Sydney. As for the couple’s U.S. trip planned for next spring, an insider says the Royals will likely touch down in New York, Washington D.C., and California before stopping by Canada (Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney lives there), for what could turn into a full-on “North American tour.”