‘Drag Race’ Winner Aquaria Booed Off Stage

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 winner Aquaria was booed off stage in London on Thursday while performing and hosting an event at the renown gay club Heaven, according to GayTimes.

Appearing at Heaven to host a weekly competition called Porn Idol, in which contestants strip on stage for a cash prize, Aquaria selected one of her close friends from the audience, the trans performer Love Bailey. The audience, however, grew very unhappy with her choice and proceeded to boo the next Drag Superstar off stage.

“Everyone in the audience booed me off the stage for picking a fierce entertainer to give y’all a show,” Aquaria tweeted early Friday morning.

Aquaria posted a fan’s short video of the event on Twitter, in which she is seen being repeatedly booed and then volunteering to leave the club. Aquaria captioned the clip, “Don’t f**king play this. I’m not the f**king one and the fact that y’all probably treat performers like this all over the world is f**king disgusting. This is why girls loathe doing their jobs sometimes. Respect yourself and respect others.”

Going on to explain the situation for those who were unable to attend the London event, Aquaria later tweeted, “One of my beautiful trans friends had the bravery to offer an entertaining show for the (many, clearly) undeserving audience members at the club because they’re too busy making fun of the lads and demeaning the women brave/boozed enough to perform for them.”

“Also to reiterate because it’s still not clear by the looks of things, my friend DID NOT WIN ANYTHING and I never would have let hat happen,” Aquaria continued. “She left empty handed and also alienated from the crowd and the second part is what I now have to deal with allowing to have happened.”

After a period of about an hour and a half, Aquaria further clarified the previous night’s incident via Twitter, adding, “I also never said I was booed off the stage because of transphobia so let’s not get that confused either.”

“I was booed,” the drag queen continued, “because of some rules that I clearly misunderstood and now everyone and their sister wants to paint me out to be some evil b**ch trying to steal money or [something]?”

Aquaria is scheduled to return to Heaven on Saturday for another performance. However, it is still unknown whether or not the drag queen will honor her agreement and show up to perform.