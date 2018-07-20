Kimberly Guilfoyle Says Goodbye To Fox News, Takes Gig At Trump-Backed PAC America First, Per The ‘Daily Mail’

The news comes just months after Guilfoyle started dating Donald Trump Jr.

After 12 years with the Fox News Network, it looks like Kimberly Guilfoyle is saying her goodbyes.

According to the Daily Mail, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend will be leaving her hosting gig on The Five on Fox News to pursue a job with the America First PAC. Gabriel Sherman, who is a writer for Vanity Fair, first broke the news in a tweet, saying that there are multiple sources who have confirmed the news.

“Per 3 sources briefed on matter, Don Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving Fox News. More details TK,” he tweeted.

Soon after, another credible source in ABC News’ John Santucci also posted about the alleged news.

“Sources familiar with plan tell me Kimberly Guilfoyle expected to take a role with America First – super PAC that supports Trump agenda,” he wrote.

Similarly, CNN Money also claims that two people close to the situation have confirmed that Guilfoyle will leave her Fox News post to join her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., hitting the road on the campaign trail for the 2018 midterm elections. It is unclear if the move will be temporary or permanent while it’s also unclear when Guilfoyle will officially step down from her role with Fox News. The Daily Mail reached out to both Fox News and Kimberly Guilfoyle for a statement but have not yet heard back.

Donald Trump Jr. Kisses Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle On Vacation In France https://t.co/NMzNlViqcY — TMZ (@TMZ) July 14, 2018

According to the website, the PAC America First is the “the primary super PAC dedicated to electing federal candidates who support the agenda of the Trump-Pence administration. America First Action Super PAC is committed to creating an America where prosperity, safety, and strength reign–where hardworking people like you lead the charge with grit, determination, and pride.”

Interestingly enough, the Inquisitr reported back in June of 2017, that Guilfoyle and Fox News announced that they had mutually agreed to a long-term deal for her to remain with the channel after she was reportedly under consideration for a job in the White House under President Donald Trump. Kimberly even released a statement saying that she was happy with her job at the network.

“I’m excited to remain at Fox News Channel, a place I have called home for many years, and to continue my role as co-host of The Five. I very much look forward to what lies ahead.”

Great time in Monaco ???????? last weekend with @donaldjtrumpjr for our friend’s birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/C1FBonJdTN — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 17, 2018

This of course, was before she and Trump Jr. began dating. Romance rumors between the talk show host and Trump Jr. began to surface in March, shortly after Donald and his wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce. The pair had known each other for years but as the Inquisitr shared, nothing panned out since they were both married at the time. But with Donald’s divorce and Kimberly being single, “the time was right” for them to get together, according to a source.

Most recently, the couple vacationed together in Monaco.