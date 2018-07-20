‘General Hospital’ Star Billy Miller Lands New Gig, Fans Worry It’ll Impact His Role As Drew Cain

Billy Miller has just landed a role that will pull him away from 'General Hospital,' at least briefly, but it sounds like an enticing project

General Hospital star Billy Miller has just landed a role on an upcoming new series for Apple and GH fans are wondering how this will impact his work as Drew Cain. It sounds as if this will be a great opportunity for the actor who has always had an interest in pursuing additional projects, and it seems Port Charles folks may have to wait and see how this affects his daytime work.

Deadline shares that the new project is titled Are You Sleeping and it’s a collaboration between Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media brand, Endeavor Content, and Chernin Entertainment. The project is based on the novel by Kathleen Barber and it sounds like it’ll be an enticing thriller.

So far, there are a handful of big names attached to Are You Sleeping. Moon Bloodgood from Code Black will be a series regular, and Lizzy Caplan from Masters of Sex and Cloverfield along with Octavia Spencer of Hidden Figures and The Help will star in the series. The show will also feature Brett Cullen of Devious Maids and Narcos as well as Hunter Doohan, known for his roles on Sound Wave and Westworld.

Billy Miller is said to be in a recurring role for the character of Alex Dunn. Alex is the husband of character Lanie, played by Caplan, whose father was murdered many years ago. The show revolves around Spencer’s character, Poppy, who is an investigative reporter with a podcast who is digging into the murder of Lanie and twin sister Josie’s father.

Are You Sleeping takes the current obsession with true-crime podcasts and “challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.”

The IMDb page for the show, which looks like it’ll be 10 episodes at this point, details that several other big names are involved as cast members. This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones, who played Randall’s biological father William, is part of the cast, as is Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul.

Paul plays Warren Cave, the man convicted of Lanie and Josie’s murdered father. However, it seems that Cave’s guilt has always been somewhat in doubt. Viewers will also see Weeds star Elizabeth Perkins as well as ER, Torchwood, and Lie to Me star Mekhi Phifer in the Apple series.

Given that this is an Apple show and that Miller is a recurring character, it sounds as if General Hospital fans shouldn’t be too worried that Billy will be leaving. He has taken on other side projects before, like the role of Harvey’s brother in Suits, and it seems likely that Are You Sleeping will be an easy project for him to juggle with his GH duties.

General Hospital spoilers have hinted that there is good stuff coming up for Miller’s character. Drew is divorced from Sam now, and Curtis is urging him to throw himself back into the dating pool again. Elizabeth Hendrickson, who starred with Miller on Young and Restless, is seemingly going to get more of a storyline in the weeks ahead as well and it seems likely that the GH writers will see if these two can create romantic sparks once again.

So far, it doesn’t look as if there’s a premiere date for Are You Sleeping in place yet, as it is still in pre-production. Stay tuned for additional details regarding Billy Miller’s role in the new Apple show and how it may impact his ability to continue on as Drew on General Hospital. While the show did decide they couldn’t work with Vinessa Antoine as she tackled a new show, it sounds like it may be easier to make it work in this case.