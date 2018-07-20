What Is ‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Saying About A Possible Engagement To Boyfriend Scott Kluth?

Is Tinsley ready to tie the knot?

Tinsely Mortimer and Scott Kluth have been dating on and off for about a year but despite their rocky romance, the Real Housewives of New York City star appeared to be ready to take the next step with the “Coupon King” as she tried on wedding dresses during an episode of Season 10 that aired weeks ago.

Although the couple wasn’t engaged at the time, nor are they engaged now, Mortimer made it clear to her fans and followers that she was hoping to get engaged soon during Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

During the show, a viewer of The Real Housewives of New York City called in to ask Mortimer if she could see herself getting engaged “in the next year.”

“Do you know me? Um, yeah! Tomorrow!” she exclaimed.

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth began dating in 2017 after being introduced to one another by Mortimer’s Real Housewives of New York City co-star and friend, Carole Radziwill. Since then, the couple has broken up and made up on numerous occasions.

Just last month, Mortimer confirmed that she and Kluth had parted ways but suggested they had made a habit of doing so in the past. Then, just weeks later, the couple surfaced together in Paris, France, where they enjoyed a romantic getaway with one another.

Upon landing in France, Mortimer didn’t initially reveal that she and Kluth were in town together but a short time later, she shared a photo of herself and confirmed that Kluth was the man who had taken the picture.

My view in Paris ???? #scottkluth A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Jul 10, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

In June, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Tinsley Mortimer addressed her latest split from Kluth.

“The media is reporting that we did break up, and it’s true. We are on a break right now,” she explained, according to a previous report from the Inquisitr. “It’s so hard to be in a relationship particularly when we don’t live in the same town. He’s in Chicago and so busy with Coupon Cabin.”

“We are broken up right now, but I’ll tell you this. We break up all the time, just the media doesn’t get a hold of it the way they did this time,” Mortimer continued.

The episode aired just weeks before they reconciled.

To see more of Tinsley Mortimer and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.