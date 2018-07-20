Half Of Americans Think Trump Acted Treasonous In Helsinki, According To A New Poll

President Donald Trump’s Helsinki summit with his Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week had many of his reliable allies criticize his performance and many of his detractors question whether Trump is beholden to the Russian leader, according to The Hill.

After initially walking back his support of Putin’s denial about the Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential elections over his own intelligence agencies, Trump hit back at his “haters” on Twitter and defended his performance by claiming to be tougher on Russia than all previous presidents.

Mr. Trump also questioned the intellectual capacity of his critics on Twitter. “So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki.”

The U.S. President also opened up about his secret meeting with Putin and promised big results with U.S.-Russia relations.

“Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!”

An Ipsos poll found that Half of Americans agree that Trump acted “treasonous” during the Helsinki summit. Only five percent of Americans think that the United States benefited more than Russia in the Helsinki summit.

The poll found that about a quarter of Americans disagree with the charge of treason. Eighty percent of Democrats agree that Trump acted treasons, along with 43 percent of Independents, and only 21 percent of Republicans agreeing.

30% of Republicans have a favorable view of Vladimir Putin https://t.co/7u1pxJ2Jfd — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 20, 2018

Obama CIA director John Brennan accused the President of treason. When asked the Speaker of the House Paul Ryan disagreed with the charge when asked about Brennan’s comments.

Treason is defined as giving aid and comfort to enemies of the United States. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jeff Flake used these words to describe Trump’s actions with these words thus strongly implying that he believes that the President acted treasonously.

Senator of Kentucky Rand Paul has defended the President and accused his critics of being blinded by their hatred for Trump.

Sen. Rand Paul has used political donations to spend more than $11,000 at restaurants in Italy and Malta and thousands more for European hotels and limousine services. Paul’s political leadership committee also spent $337 at a Men’s Wearhouse in Omaha.https://t.co/yIsKZVPtXf — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) July 20, 2018

Paul has used the term “Trump derangement syndrome” to defend Trump in the wake of the President’s press conference with Vladimir Putin. Trump has also borrowed this term to attack his detractors on Twitter. Paul went on to claim Trump’s critics are willing to risk a war rather than be diplomatic with Russia.

Sen. @RandPaul: "Trump derangement syndrome has officially come to the Senate. The hatred for the President is so intense that partisans would rather risk war than give diplomacy a chance." Full video here: https://t.co/Jk5rOpnh1i pic.twitter.com/pM4PK9RPvf — CSPAN (@cspan) July 19, 2018

“Trump derangement syndrome has officially come to the Senate. The hatred for the President is so intense that partisans would rather risk war than give diplomacy a chance.”

President Trump has invited Vladimir Putin to the White House this fall after reluctantly admitting that Russia was involved with meddling in the 2016 Presidential elections.