Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shares Adorable Makeup Free Photo With 2-Month-Old Daughter

Tia posted the sweetest photo with her baby girl.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is going makeup free and sharing the sweetest photo of her newborn daughter Cairo on her official Instagram page. The mom of two headed to social media on July 19 to post a new photo with her baby girl, telling fans that she was spending some time in her happy place.

The former Sister, Sister actress looked gorgeous and natural in the snap she shared with her more than 5 million followers, sweetly cuddling her beautiful daughter who was gazing off into the distance.

Mowry-Hardrict – who appeared to be wearing her pajamas in the photo – added in the caption, “My happy place” with a pink bow emoji. The star then used the hashtags #cairo, her baby girl’s name, to the post as well as #motherhood and #girl.

The sweet mother/daughter snap has already received more than 421,000 likes since Tia shared it with her fans, as well as hundreds of comments from social media users leaving sweet remarks.

“What a beauty..God bless,” one commenter wrote of 2-month-old Cairo, while another told the actress that her daughter is “a cutie pie” as well as adding two love heart emojis.

A third then commented on Tia’s photo that seeing little Ciaro was “Cuteness overload!!”

As Inquisitr reported in May, Mowry-Hardrict and husband Cory Hardrict welcomed their baby girl into the world earlier this year after being open about their struggles with infertility after becoming parents to 6-year-old Cree in 2011.

The couple then opted to keep their daughter under wraps for a few weeks, only sharing a few obscured photos of the baby girl on social media and not officially revealing her name until last month.

Tia told People that she wanted their daughter to have a “very unique” name, while Cory added that they chose Cairo because it symbolizes “strength and some power.”

Tia has since gotten candid about suffering from gestational diabetes in the wake of her second pregnancy.

Romper reported that the star spoke openly about her health issues while sharing a video to her Instagram account showing her working out.

Confirming that she’d been diagnosed by a doctor, Mowry-Hardrict recently told her fans on the social media site, “I was lost for words. Never ever did I think, THIS could happen to me.”

The twin sister of Tamera Mowry-Housley then added that it was time for her “to get back on track. Making healthy choices and moving.”

As Inquisitr also shared, Mowry-Hardrict has been keeping it real on her Instagram page with various uploads since becoming a mom for the second time.

Tia even shared a completely un-retouched photo of herself in her workout gear with her followers earlier this month where she got real about her struggle to get back into her post-baby shape.