Masked Pastor In Ghana Claims He Killed More Than 600 Children In Satanic Rituals

The claims are unsubstantiated; however, what's more disturbing is that brutal child sacrifices do take place in certain parts of Africa.

The nation of Ghana, located on West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea, is known for many things, including its stunning tropical rain forest, rare and diverse wildlife and secluded beaches such as those at Busua. However, Ghana has a dark side, as well, and rumors of ritual human sacrifices are widely assumed to take place. To that point, a pastor in Ghana claimed to have committed hundred of ritual sacrifices, with most of the victims being children, reports the Daily Mail.

The pastor made the bizarre claim on video to an interviewer, saying that he had spent 17 years living with the devil. He claimed that he performed child sacrifices on 675 people given to him by satan-worshipping doctors and nurses from Ghana. The doctors and nurses belonged to an occult group, according to the pastor.

Human sacrifice is considered illegal in Ghana, and the man added more insult to his alleged heinous deeds by disguising his identity under a child’s mask. The Ghanian pastor, who appeared to be in his 30s, also claimed that he was born with evil spirits. The man additionally told the interviewer that he had over 650 demonic spirits he had personally named that answered his beck and call.

The pastor’s reasoning for performing the sacrifice was to maintain his power, according to what he told the interviewers in his ‘confession.’ He said that he has since left the kingdom of Satan. The video’s authenticity is debatable, but unfortunately, the business of child sacrifice in some African countries is thriving.

According to the Institute of Ethics and Emerging Technologies,

“Ritual killing and related human rights abuses take place on the continent because many people still believe that the use of charms and the performance of ritual sacrifice can fortify them spiritually, enhance their fortunes in business and during elections, or protect them from harm, disease, poverty, accident, death or destruction.”

Take Uganda, for instance. Child sacrifice is such a widespread and serious problem in the country that a task force was put in place to combat it, reports CBN News.

Jeremia’s red eyes resulted from strangulation by men who did it for a witch doctor. Jerome Delay / Associated Press

Every year, hundreds of children in Uganda are kidnapped and murdered in the child sacrifice business. Witch doctors fuel the problem because they spread the belief that when you kidnap and murder children that they can provide an individual with protection, luck and wealth. Pastor Peter Sewakiryanga, who runs the Kyampisi Childcare Ministries, says that these type of ritual crimes occur almost once a month. Kyampisi Childcare Ministries was established to eradicate child sacrifice in Uganda.

Other areas in Africa have similar beliefs, and in East Africa, having albinism is often a death sentence, reports the Washington Times. In Tanzania, stories abound of attacks on children born with the mutation that causes pale skin, blue eyes and blond hair.

Albino children are targeted and hunted for their limbs in Tanzania because local witch doctors have convinced people that getting them is a key to acquire riches. The Kabanga Protectorate Center has been established as a safe haven for anyone living with albinism that needs refuge.