Dorinda Medley ‘Literally’ Cried When She Learned Of LuAnn De Lesseps’ Relapse

Dorinda Medley was shocked by the news.

Dorinda Medley reacted to the news of LuAnn de Lesseps’ relapse and return to rehab while preparing to film the Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 reunion earlier this week.

As she and her beauty team prepared for her to reunite with her co-stars at Cipriana restaurant, where the new episode was filmed, Medley spoke to The Daily Dish about the recent hardships her friend and co-star has endured.

“I literally cried over it. I cried when I heard,” Medley said of de Lesseps’ decision to check herself back into rehab. “I wrote her a text, a quick text, but I haven’t heard back, so I’m just gonna pray for her, think about her. She’s here in thought.”

Because of De Lesseps’ latest stint in rehab, the 53-year-old was unable to attend the recent taping of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion special.

“I really feel bad that Lu’s not gonna be there,” Medley said ahead of the event.

In January of this year, after being caught drunk and trespassing in someone’s hotel room, De Lesseps checked herself into a 21-day treatment program. She also issued a public apology after reportedly being violent during her arrest and threatening the lives of those nearby.

Months later, while spending time with her former husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, in The Hamptons, De Lesseps suggested to her fans and followers that she was six months sober. However, around the same time, she reportedly relapsed and quickly returned to treatment.

“It’s so sad that she’s not here. I feel so badly for her,” Tinsley Mortimer added to The Daily Dish. “I really had no idea that it is as serious, I guess, as it is, and I feel really sad for her, and I hope she gets well. And she’s taking obviously the right steps to do so. A relapse happens all the time and is part of sort of the program of it. So we’ll see, and hopefully she can get out of it, be happy, and be fine.”

LuAnn de Lesseps has been completely silent on social media since re-entering treatment earlier this month and it has not yet been revealed when the reality star’s treatment program will be complete.

To see more of Dorinda Medley, LuAnn de Lesseps, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.