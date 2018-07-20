After Dad Suffers A Stroke, Toddler Saves His Life By Facetiming Mom, A Nurse

It’s not always a bad thing to have a toddler who is well-versed in how to work an iPhone, especially if it helps to save a life.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a 3-year-old girl became a hero when she used her quick thinking and her phone skills to help save her father. Molly McCabe was at home with her father and her 1-year-old sister when she noticed that her dad wasn’t acting quite right. The 3-year-old then picked up her dad’s cellphone to call her mother, Devon McCabe, who was at work. According to USA Today, when the 29-year-old nurse didn’t answer the phone call, Molly tried her again. Finally, she was able to get a hold of her mom, and she was even able to flip the camera so her mother could see what was happening to her dad.

“She was sobbing, crying, ‘Look at daddy, look at daddy.’ I was immediately aware that something was wrong.”

“She did a FaceTime call, and she was so brave, and she told me that daddy got sick, and she showed me where daddy was, and so I saw him lying on the ground,” Devon told WTHR.

Immediately, Devon called a neighbor to go over to her house with the kids and left work to be with her family. She also called 911 when she knew her husband was in bad shape. Molly’s dad, Trevor McCabe, was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support immediately following the incident, and it was determined that he had a stroke. Thankfully, Trevor is recovering now and it’s all thanks to his 3-year-old daughter.

Molly McCabe may only be 3 years old, but that didn't stop her from saving her dad's life. https://t.co/3MeVqMzsun — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) July 20, 2018

Devon later confessed that she didn’t even realize that her daughter knew how to use FaceTime that well. Devon and Molly usually call Molly’s grandparents every other day but Devon is usually the one who is dialing the number, not Molly. So it’s pretty amazing that she was able to remember what her mom does to call her grandparents and help her dad in what had to be an incredibly scary and stressful situation, especially since she’s just a toddler.

According to a Go Fund Me page, 27-year-old Trevor has been removed from the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. He is still having trouble swallowing so he is working on that through therapy. The family is hopeful that in the next few days, Trevor will get well enough to go to rehab and then eventually home. The fundraiser has already raised $53,000 for Trevor’s medical expenses.

Way to go, Molly.