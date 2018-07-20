‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Peggy Sulahian Suggests She’s ‘Glad’ She’s Not Involved

Peggy Sulahian doesn't miss the drama of the Bravo reality series.

Peggy Sulahian was involved in a public feud with her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Shannon Beador, earlier this week and days later, she took to Instagram to confirm that she was happy to be on a relaxing vacation with her loved ones in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I’m glad I’m on vacation with my family and loved ones #housewife100 #screwthehaters #notombstones,” Sulahian wrote in the photo’s caption.

During Monday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, which aired after the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador was asked which of her former co-stars she missed the most. However, it wasn’t Sulahian she named. Instead, she denied missing Sulahian and said it was Meghan King Edmonds who she missed filming alongside.

After making it clear that she did not miss Sulahian’s presence on the show, Beador took another dig at Sulahian for using the hashtag “100th housewife” on a number of her posts on Instagram. She even said that Sulahian should put “100th housewife” on her tombstone when she dies.

In response to Beador’s shocking statements, Sulahian fired back at Beador on Instagram by suggesting that Beador’s own tombstone should say something about her inability to keep a man. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Beador’s husband, David, engaged in a months-long affair behind her back years ago before calling it quits on their marriage at the end of last year and quickly moving on with a much younger woman.

After joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 12 last year, Peggy Sulahian announced she would no longer be featured on future seasons of the show in February of this year. At the time, Sulahian explained that while she enjoyed her experience with Bravo TV, she preferred to focus on other things.

“What an exciting experience it was to be part of The Real Housewives of Orange County! It was an honor to be the 100th housewife and to be part of the Bravo family,” she said in a statement to The Daily Dish. “I am extremely proud of being the 1st Armenian-American Housewife and sharing my culture with the world.”

“I’ve realized what’s most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you. At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do. A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.