Kate Middleton Is Twinning Kim Kardashian With Timeless D&G Bag

The two women have very different styles, but share a love for the iconic Italian fashion brand.

Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian don’t exactly run in the same circles, but they both know a good bag when they see one. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had an unexpected twinning moment when they both carried the same Dolce & Gabbana Sicily tote at separate social events this week.

Earlier this week, Kate Middleton paired her blush D&G tote with a Jenny Packham printed dress while attending Wimbledon with sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The next day, Kim Kardashian was photographed carrying a smaller, black version of the same D&G bag to Beautycon in Los Angeles according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Kardashian probably didn’t “copy” Kate’s style. The Kimoji queen’s miniature black Sicily bag is thought to be vintage, while the Duchess’ larger blush version is currently available online for a whopping $2,050. In fact, the not-so-new Sicily bag is actually a favorite of many stars.

InStyle notes that the iconic, ’50s-inspired bag has been around for ages, comes in a variety of different colors, and is made in several sizes. Everyone from Nicki Minaj to Victoria Beckham has been seen with one. Pricing for the timeless bag starts at $950 for the smaller sizes and can go up as high as $4,000 for extra embellished pieces.

All the summer outfit inspiration you need, right here.???? #MeghanMarkle and #KateMiddleton arrive ahead of the Wimbledon Women’s Final in @ralphlauren and @jennypackham to cheer on Serena Williams! pic.twitter.com/YYKeTtjhTl — InStyle (@InStyle) July 14, 2018

While Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian rocked their matching handbags this week, both women are known to be fans of the Italian fashion label.

Kardashian’s mini D&G bag actually accessorized a Dolce & Gabbana vintage dress, while the Duchess of Cambridge wore a bright yellow D&G dress during a second trip to Wimbledon this week while carrying that same D&G bag.

While the two women have their love for D&G in common, don’t expect to see Kate and Kim talking fashion over tea at the palace anytime soon. Although rumors that Kardashian once sent Duchess Kate free clothing from her fashion line only to have them returned to her proved to false, The Daily Mail reported that Kardashian did once gush over Kate’s sense of fashion and the prospect that she could “wear our looks and team it with one of her hats.”

But a rep for the Duchess stated, “In general terms, the policy of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is not to accept any unsolicited gifts unless the sender is known personally to His or Her Royal Highness. Any such gifts are returned to the sender with thanks and an explanation of Their Royal Highnesses’ policy.”