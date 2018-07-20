Garth Brooks Teases Possible Duet With Carrie Underwood

Garth is speaking out about potentially teaming up with "phenomenal" Carrie.

Garth Brooks is teasing a possible duet with fellow country superstar Carrie Underwood. Garth was asked about potentially teaming up with Carrie in a new interview with CMT’s Cody Alan, where he admitted that he’s “had some thoughts” about teaming up with the singer in the past.

Alan posted the video to his Twitter account this week, in which he told Brooks that it was his “dream” to see the two collaborate on a duet. That’s when Garth responded, “Wow. Who wouldn’t like that? She’s phenomenal.”

“Carrie is a doll, yeah. I’ve had some wonderful, wonderful thoughts about collaboration guys,” he continued, noting that his upcoming new album features a number of duets.

Though he wouldn’t confirm if he and Underwood do in fact have a duet of their own coming soon, he added, “There’s a lot of good collaborations because this town’s filled with great artists, great singers, male and female. So there’s a lot of good opportunities out there.”

The duo also joked about another collaboration he did with Underwood’s husband – former hockey player Mike Fisher – after the athlete somehow ended up singing with him before his wife had the chance to.

“Mike and I are old duet partners,” Garth joked of previously singing with Mike.

Cody captioned the clip posted to social media on July 19, “So excited to talk to @garthbrooks who seemed open to my [Carrie Underwood] collab idea!”

Back in 2016, Entertainment Weekly reported that Fisher posted a video of himself singing with the country star on his 1991 single “The River” on social media, which made his wife pretty jealous.

“I’m going to send this out to my sweetheart, my girlfriend, Carrie Underwood. Carrie, little song for you,” Garth said at the start of the clip, before launching into the song accompanied by an acoustic guitar. That’s when Mike showed off his vocal talents, joining in on the song as he wandered into the frame.

After seeing the duet go down, Carrie made it very clear that she had a touch of the green-eyed monster after seeing her hockey player husband teaming up with the legend.

“How is it that my hubby, [Mike] gets to sing with THE [Garth Brooks] before I do?” Underwood hit back while sharing the clip to her own Instagram account, before joking, “As payback, I think I’ll try to see if Wayne Gretzky wants to play a pick up hockey game sometime!”

Prior to her husband singing with Garth, Carrie shared a video of the hockey star singing along to “The River” on the radio and even teased in the caption that she always wanted to marry the country singer.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Sharing the clip showing Fisher belting out the song in the car on Instagram, Underwood wrote on the social media site in January 2016, “#IAlwaysWantedToMarryGarth @mfisher1212 duet coming soon…”

Underwood hasn’t yet responded to Brooks’ recent tease of a duet, though she’s previously collaborated with some of the other biggest names in music, including Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert.