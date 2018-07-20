Shocking Intimate Detail Revealed In Prince Louis’ Royal Christening Photos, And It’s Not What You’d Expect

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released the photographs from Prince Louis’ christening, which was held in the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace. The ceremony was conducted by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The photoshoot was held at Clarence House following the ceremony, which ended at approximately 4:40 p.m. according to ELLE. It was Prince Louis’ royal debut and he wore a replica of the original christening robe used in 1841. His older brother and sister also donned this robe at their ceremonies.

The shoot began at 4:40 p.m. and up close Prince William’s watch reads 4:50 p.m.

Prince Louis’ christening photos are the most casual to date, cementing Kate and William’s place as a modern royal couple. It was an intimate affair and only immediate family and the prince’s six godparents were present.

The press gushed over Middleton’s outfit, which was a structured Alexander McQueen dress, and Jane Taylor hat as she held baby Louis in her arms for the photos. Kate was flanked by her two older children in the photo, Prince George aged 4 and Princess Charlotte, aged 3.

New royal Markle posed in a Ralph Lauren dress and a Stephen Jones hat for the lightning fast royal shoot.

The Inquisitr previously reported the buzz surrounding the PDA that Meghan Markle snuck into the family photos, reportedly looping arms with her new husband, Prince Harry. She wed the prince in the lavish ceremony earlier this year.

Markle and Prince Harry have typically been more affectionate in public than their brother and sister-in-law, who have yet to exhibit PDA at a public event. The two have been engaging in PDA since their first public outing together at the Invictus Games in 2017.

“While Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands is atypical for royal engagements, it is a seemingly welcomed gesture to show unity and celebration for their engagement period,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meir said to People before the wedding.

The public displays effectively brand the couple as modern royals.

Experts claim that because the head of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II, does not display affection in public, it has set the standard for the rest of the family. Despite this, there is no official protocol banning PDA for family members.

A body language specialist said, “It is very clear that William and Kate are emotionally close, however, they do not seem to feel the need to prove their love – particularly on official state business.”