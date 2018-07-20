‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Is ‘Incredibly In Love’ And Talking Marriage With Boyfriend Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson is over the moon with Steve Lodge.

Vicki Gunvalson seems to be ready to take the next step with her boyfriend Steve Lodge.

During a new interview with the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star, who is the longest-running Real Housewives star of all time, opened up about her relationship with Lodge, who she’s been dating for the past two years.

“I’m incredibly in love [with Steve]. I definitely got a quality man which I wanted and prayed for, after what I’d been through in my marriages and past relationships,” Gunvalson said. “I’m just extremely happy and fortunate.”

Gunvalson and Lodge began dating after the reality star’s controversial romance with Brooks Ayers came to an end in summer 2015. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Gunvalson’s former boyfriend was accused of lying about his cancer diagnosis and later admitted to fabricating medical documents to prove his reported lies.

Although Gunvalson insisted that she was unaware of her boyfriend’s lies, a number of her co-stars turned against her as a result of her relationship with Ayers and she is still working to rebuild the friendships she once had with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

After learning from her past mistakes with Ayers, Gunvalson said that when it came to her new relationship, she wanted complete honesty and “wasn’t going to put up with any bulls**t.”

During the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, fans saw Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge being confronted with the idea of marriage by their co-star, Tamra Judge, during a lunch date. However, while Gunvalson appeared to be on board with the idea, Lodge didn’t like the pressure and ended up storming out of the restaurant.

Now, months later, Gunvalson says she and Lodge are talking about marriage — but not rushing into anything at this point in time.

“Our goal is to be married but when the time is right. We’re not going to rush it. But we will hopefully be married because that’s the end result. I don’t want to date just to date,” she said.

“I don’t know [if we will televise the wedding]. I guess we’ll have to see when we get engaged. We’ve both been married a couple of times before, so it’s not going to be a big do,” Gunvalson added.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Steve Lodge, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.