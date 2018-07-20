‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jeremy Roloff Debuts Dramatic New Look After Quitting TLC Series

Fans can thank themselves for this transformation.

Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff debuted a dramatic new look just weeks after announcing he and wife Audrey Roloff would be quitting the long-running TLC series.

Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, asked fans to cast their votes on whether Jeremy, 28, should chop off his hair alongside a photo of the couple on her official Instagram. The votes were tallied and it appears the overwhelming response was for Jeremy to cut the long, curly locks he has sported for the past several years.

In response, the father of Ember Jean debuted a new hairdo on his official Instagram on July 17.

“Showing my daughter and nephew around the farm on a warm summer evening,” he captioned the sweet pic. In the photo, Roloff is seen pulling his daughter Ember and nephew, Jackson, son of twin brother Zach, in a wagon around the Roloff family farm.

“It wasn’t too long ago I was the one in the wagon – we all were,” penned the Little People, Big World star on the social media site.

Fans were shocked by his transformation and took to Instagram to share their opinion. “WOW YOU CUT YOUR HAIR!” one wrote. “Zoom in. That’s not a bun. That’s a cut,” another chimed in.

Just one week ago, Roloff announced that he, Audrey, and baby Ember would depart the series. Jeremy Roloff has appeared on the LPBW for 14 seasons.

The series debuted in 2006 and followed the lives of Matt and Amy Roloff, along with their four children, Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob. Matt, Amy, and Zach have dwarfism, while Jeremy (Zach’s fraternal twin), Molly, and Jacob are of average height.

Throughout the series run, fans have watched the family go through monumental changes, including the divorce of Matt and Amy, Zach, Jeremy and Molly getting married, Jacob becoming engaged and both Zach and Jeremy becoming parents.

“This is an announcement concerning Jeremy Roloff and his family specifically: After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last,” he began.

“It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!” he wrote.

Roloff also thanked TLC, the network which airs the series, for “putting up with us.”