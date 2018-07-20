Josiah Duggar Says He And Lauren Swanson Were Like Magnets, Admits Difficulty In Waiting For That First Kiss

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are now husband and wife.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson certainly don’t have to wait any longer to kiss, and everything else that comes after that. But they do admit that it was extremely difficult to wait until they became husband and wife for their first lip lock. According to The Daily Mail, the Duggar son found it hard to keep from breaking the rules when he was engaged to his soulmate.

A new season of Counting On is coming up at the end of this month and TLC will air the entire wedding. However, you don’t have to wait to watch the wedding as it is currently available on the TLC Go app.

There will be the lead up to the nuptials with the wedding dress shopping and the couple’s life leading up to the big event when the new season begins. Josiah revealed how hard it was to keep his lips from his girl before they got married. He even stated that they were like magnets, which means that they were so attracted to each other that it was difficult to pull themselves apart.

“It definitely has been a struggle for both of us. Just waiting… it’s like two magnets.”

The Duggar couple wed on June 30. They became engaged after only three months of courting. There has been no word on whether they are expecting a baby just yet, but that is a good possibility. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo just had their baby girl, so there may be another baby announcement coming up soon.

Josiah Duggar shares his struggle to wait until marriage before kissing his teenage bride https://t.co/P5wCGEtgf3 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) July 19, 2018

Fans are anxiously waiting to see the wedding of Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson on this season of Counting On. As the recent photos have revealed, Jana Duggar and Kendra Duggar were just two of the girls who stood up for the bride. Other photos show off the romantic kiss that the groom planted on Lauren. He even dipped her while he was smooching her as her daddy looked on.

It seems that he couldn’t stop kissing her once the first one took place. He was so thrilled by it all that he swept his new wife up in her wedding dress and carried her quickly down the aisle at the John Brown University Cathedral Of The Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

The newlyweds are getting used to married life now. The pitter-patter of little baby feet are sure to follow soon enough. Counting On returns to TLC on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET.