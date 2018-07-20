Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’ Is Crowned Best Song Of The Past 35 Years

Do you think Britney's 1998 debut single is the best song of the past 35 years?

Britney Spears is celebrating a big accolade with one of her most recognizable hits. Per news.com.au, the star’s debut hit “…Baby One More Time” has been named the “best song of the last 35 years” in a new poll celebrating 35 years of the world famous Now That’s What I Call Music compilation CDs.

The site reports that the 1998 mega-hit by the pop superstar was voted the very best song of the past 35 years in the poll, while the infamous Britney song was also crowned the best Now song of the 1990s.

The mom of two herself was also acknowledged in the Now 100 awards, as Britney beat out big name female artists including Beyonce and Adele to be named best Now female.

Spears herself is yet to respond to her new slew of accolades, though fans of the star were quick to chime in on the single being named the best of the past 35 years.

The big win for the star in the Now 100 Awards comes after the true meaning behind the song was finally revealed after years of mystery surrounding just what Spears was singing about when she launched to superstardom with the song from her debut album of the same name in the late 1990s.

Billboard reported in 2015, 17 years after Spears first released “…Baby One More Time,” that the song’s Swedish writers Max Martin and Rami Yacoub actually thought that the word “hit” was American slang for “call,” and meant the song to be a plea for a boyfriend to call her.

The clear up came after years of confusion over the song, with some even alluding the word “hit” to domestic violence.

However, Spears also spoke out about the controversy in a past interview with Rolling Stone.

Mike Windle / Getty Images

“It doesn’t mean physically hit me,” Britney told the publication way back in 1999. “It means just give me a sign, basically. I think it’s kind of funny that people would actually think that’s what it meant.”

The latest accolade for the iconic song is just one of many it’s collected over the past 20 years since it was first released.

Since its release, AXS reports that “…Baby One More Time” has sold more than 10 million copies around the world and was also nominated for a Grammy award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

As for Britney, she’s still showing off her moves on tour and has a new album in the works.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Spears kicked off her “Piece of Me World Tour” just last week and will be performing gigs across the globe over the coming weeks.

She also dished on new music to Allure, hinting that a follow-up to her 2016 album Glory could be coming sooner rather than later.

“I love the creative process,” Britney said when asked what she’s so excited for when it comes to new music. “Writing, being in the studio, hearing the finished song.”