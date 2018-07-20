Lauren Burnham Goes Wedding Dress Shopping, Reveals Designer Ahead Of Nuptials To ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr.

'The Bachelor' bride-to-be unveils her celebrity wedding dress designer.

Lauren Burnham can scratch one of her biggest wedding decisions off her list. The 25-year-old Bachelor beauty, who became engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. earlier this year, has chosen her wedding dress designer—and she may have even given fans a peek at her final wedding dress pick.

Burnham took to Instagram to announce that designer Hayley Paige will create the dress for her big day. Paige, who started her bridal line at age 25, is known for her fairytale wedding gowns and red carpet looks for celebrity clients such as Chrissy Teigen and Aly Raisman.

“Happy to announce that this beautiful soul will be designing the dress of my dreams for our special day!” Burnham captioned a post of her toasting the designer.

Burnham went a step further by inviting fans to a wedding dress try-on with her designer. E! News was on hand to capture the moment as Burnham arrived at the session with her fiancé. Before Arie stepped away for his bride-to-be’s wedding dress spree, he told E! he knows she will look great when she walks down the aisle no matter what style dress she chooses. Arie said he wants Lauren to choose “whatever makes her feel beautiful.”

During the session, Lauren Burnham tried on several bridal styles, including a dress that she said made her “totally feel” like Kate Middleton. Burnham’s designer Hayley Paige was on hand to give some advice on how to turn one of her top classic glam picks into a dream gown by adding some “fluff.”

Burnham got teary-eyed during the session, telling E!, “Arie and I have always had a different connection than I’ve ever experienced before… It’s just so surreal ’cause I am wearing a wedding dress.”

While Lauren Burnham took Bachelor fans along for her wedding dress ride, the wedding itself will be a private affair. During an appearance on The View earlier this year, Lauren and Arie announced that they will tie the knot in Hawaii in January, but revealed they have decided to keep the cameras away for their private day.

The Bachelor star revealed that he will exchange vows with Burnham in front of “a close group of friends, probably 100 guests” in an untelevised ceremony.

“It’s in Maui, it’s at Haiku Mill, which is this beautiful, old-world feel, with a lot of vines and greenery. It’s not your typical, beach wedding. It’s so pretty,” Luyendyk said of the couple’s wedding venue.

Still, based on the duo’s social media feeds, fans will get to follow the couple every step of the way as they plan their big day.

You can see Lauren Burnham’s wedding dress shopping below.