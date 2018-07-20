Danica McKellar Flaunts Her Stellar Figure In Pink Bikini

Danica McKellar is a math whiz, so she knows the correct equation for a perfect Instagram picture: her fit physique plus a bubblegum pink equals thousands of likes.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old Wonder Years star took to Instagram to share a snapshot that was taken during her recent vacation in Montana. In the image, McKellar is rocking a pink bikini with an underwire top and bottoms with strappy sides. She’s relaxing in a rustic wooden chair on the porch of a log cabin. While basking in the bright sun, the actress protected her eyes with a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses.

“Some part of me is still in Montana…” she captioned the photo.

So far, the image has received over 15,000 likes.

McKellar had previously shared an Instagram post about how nice it was to take a short break from social media during her vacation, revealing that it gave her “a much needed recharge.”

“My goodness, what an amazing week in the great outdoors, unplugged and focused only on relaxing and soaking up my family,” she wrote.

The setting of her bikini snapshot seemed like the perfect location for one of the romantic Hallmark movies that she often stars in. However, she’s usually rocking wintry attire in the holiday-themed films, not Barbie-pink bikinis.

According to another of Danica McKellar’s Instagram posts, she just wrapped filming on a new Hallmark movie. The movie was shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and Mckellar shared a few details about it in a video on her Facebook page. Her costar is Canadian actor Andrew Walker, who has appeared in numerous Hallmark movies including Appetite for Love, My Secret Valentine, and A Dream of Christmas.

McKellar revealed that the title of the upcoming romantic comedy she and Walker are costarring in is Love in Design. In it, McKellar plays the host of an HGTV-style home renovation show. The only other details she shared about it are that it’s “adorable” and “fun,” and she believes that it will air on September 15, 2018. The Coming Home for Christmas star also revealed that she’s going to appear in a 2018 Hallmark Christmas movie, but no details about it have yet been revealed.

When she’s not busy filming Hallmark movies with happy endings, Danica McKellar is busy promoting her math books. The actress is a summa cum laude graduate of UCLA with a degree in Mathematics, and she co-authored the Chayes-McKellar-Winn Theorem. While her ability to understand complex mathematical equations has earned her accolade, it’s her ability to make math easy for young childrento understand that sells her books. Her latest is titled Do Not Open This Math Book, and it’s target audience is kids aged 6-8.

Some of Danica McKellar’s books are specifically aimed at young girls, like Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape. She believes that girls who are proficient in math have a better chance of success in the business world, and she wants to make sure that there’s some substance behind any future selfies that they might share on Instagram.

“I want to inspire girls not to aspire to be that cute girl that takes selfie,” she recently told Fatherly. “They can aspire to be the cute young woman who’s wearing a fabulous suit and heels bought with the money made at a fabulous job.”