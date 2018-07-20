Ed Sheeran Releases Trailer For New Documentary ‘Songwriter’

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the pop musician’s Grammy Award-winning album ‘÷.’

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is the subject of a new documentary, which delves into his songwriting process, his musical background, and more, and the first trailer for the film dropped this week.

“Songwriter is an intimate and personal look into the writing process of one of the world’s leading artists, Ed Sheeran,” it is stated on the movie’s official website.

“Filmed by his cousin Murray [Cummings], Songwriter details the creation of Ed’s third studio album, ÷, and gives an authentic insight into Ed’s life through never before seen home videos. Witness firsthand the creativity, from the very first chord to the finishing touch — as the sounds become the songs.”

In addition to the recording sessions for the 27-year-old’s third studio album, Cummings, who began filming his cousin in 2008, captured the “Perfect” singer on tour and behind-the-scenes, and also added in clips of the red head as a child at home in England.

In the trailer for Songwriter, Sheeran, who is wearing a Hooters T-shirt in some clips, says that he has a “weird sense” that he is working on a “career-defining album.”

Viewers see the “Shape of You” singer return to his old high school and visit his former music teacher, and via old footage, see Sheeran toying with various instruments, including the cello, bass, guitar, and drums.

Many of Sheeran’s frequent collaborators, including Benny Blanco, Julia Michaels, Foy Vance, Johnny McDaid, and Amy Wadge, pop up in the clip.

“The album is the peak of my songwriting and musical ability,” Sheeran says.

“It might be that I never get this again. The last two albums were building up to something. This one, it definitely feels magical.”

According to Rolling Stone, Sheeran said the flick “brilliantly [documents] the hard work and DNA that goes into creating a song from start to finish.”

“I wasn’t going to show fame,” said Cummings about his documentary.

“I didn’t want paparazzi, screaming fans or big stadiums. I didn’t want to have sit down interviews because I didn’t want to tell the audience how something came to be — I just wanted to show them. And I wanted the focus to be the songwriting.”

Songwriter, which debuted at the Berlin and Tribeca Film Festivals earlier this year, will be shown at New York City’s IFC Center starting on Aug. 17 and at Los Angeles’ ArcLight Hollywood theater beginning on Aug. 24, reported Deadline.

Then it will begin streaming via Apple Music on Aug. 28.

In April, Deadline reported that Apple paid “low to mid-seven figures for world rights” to Songwriter.

Watch the trailer for Songwriter below.