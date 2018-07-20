Kiara Mia Pictures: 41-Year-Old Adult Film Star Spotted On Date With Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Kiara Mia is gaining some viral fame after the adult film actress was spotted on a date with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The pair were seen together this week in Los Angeles, with TMZ sharing video of the pair having dinner together. Apparently the date went well, as Jimmy was later seen smiling as he left the restaurant. The report noted that Kiara Mia also made reference to the date on her Instagram page, showing her wearing the same outfit she was seen on the night of her date with the NFL quarterback.

The story led to a surge in interest for Kiara Mia, with pictures of the adult film star spreading across social media, including ones of their date. Many others shared what appeared to be a reference to a sexual act that Kiara Mia made in her Instagram story after the date was over.

As her IMDB bio noted, Kiara Mia tried for years to break into the film industry as an actress before she started appearing in adult films in her mid-30s. Mia has since appeared in dozens of films and has worked for some of the largest production companies in the industry.

For Jimmy Garoppolo, the date could be one of the last chances to enjoy himself before the grueling training camp begins. The 49ers are set to open camp next week, and Garoppolo is looking forward to his first season as a full-time NFL starter after making a splash with the 49ers last season and signing the biggest contract in NFL history.

Here's the adult film star, Kiara Mia, who Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly took on a date. (From her Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/8DwEUPiIwP — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) July 19, 2018

Jimmy Garoppolo Takes Huge Porn Star Kiara Mia On Bev Hills Date https://t.co/Be4mFlPo7f — TMZ (@TMZ) July 19, 2018

As he has moved out from under the long shadow of Tom Brady in New England, Jimmy Garoppolo has become a star in his own right — including the new attention on his love life. Before his date with adult film star Kiara Mia this week, Garoppolo was also connected to Instagram model Alexandra King.

Garoppolo appears to be in no rush to settle down, and that may be a concerted strategy. The quarterback previously told Dan Patrick that his dad gave him some advice on how to approach dating and marriage.

“Stay single as long as you can — you’ll be married the rest of your life,” Jimmy recounted his father advising.

It doesn’t appear that Jimmy Garoppolo and adult film star Kiara Mia are getting married anytime soon, though the 49ers quarterback certainly looked to be enjoying their date this week.