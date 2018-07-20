‘The Big Lewboski’ Is Making A Return To The Big Screen

Lebowski Fest Also Begins Today, in honor of the Coen Brothers’ ‘90s masterpiece.

In 1998 Joel and Ethan Coen, better known as The Coen Brothers, released The Big Lebowski, which starred Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, John Tuturro, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, to name only a few members of the film’s impressive cast.

Initially a snoozer in terms of box office results, The Big Lebowski went on to be one of the most intensely discussed cult-comedies among people in film circles. Maxim is now reporting that The Big Lebowski is officially returning to theaters in August of this year, with non-consecutive dates, on the fifth and the eighth. It’s a notably short two-day run, which will be in select theaters across the United States.

This short theatrical run is intended to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. Tickets are now being sold and the release is being overseen by TCM.

The Big Lebowski touts one of the most quotable scripts in film history, with nearly every scene in the movie depicting something significantly funny being said onscreen, even during what should have been a somber eulogy.

Theodore Donald Karabotsos, in accordance with what we think your dying wishes might well have been, we commit your final mortal remains to the bosom of the Pacific Ocean, which you loved so well. Good night, sweet prince.”

Such a theatrical release will likely come as a pleasant surprise to fans of The Big Lebowski, who are a significantly large and dedicated fan base. This is especially impressive when considereing the fact that The Big Lebowski is a standalone film and not just a single entry to a franchise, such as the case with fandoms like Star Wars or Harry Potter.

Today also marks the official kickoff of the infamous Lebowski Fest, in Louisville, Kentucky. The annual event has been going on for 17 years now, and has previously featured appearances by stars of the film, such as Julianne Moore, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, and even The Dude himself, Jeff Bridges. Lebowski Fest features live music, games based on The Big Lebowski, and a screening of the film for all those in attendance.

Other testaments to the loyalty and devotion by Lebowski fans include a book titled I’m A Lebowski, You’re A Lebowski, as well as a documentary about the fandom titled The Achievers.

The Big Lebowski is the hilarious tale of Jeffery Lebowski, who goes by the name of The Dude. His friend Walter Sobchack, played by John Goodman, is an intense Vietnam veteran who places particular significance on what he refers to as “the rules.” Despite this affinity toward order, Walter brings about much chaos for The Dude, after employs the use of his dirty underwear to try and fool fool a gang of nihilistic kidnappers into believing they’ve received a ransom of a million dollars.