Paris Jackson Poses Topless For New Shoe Campaign

The model shot a couple of scantily-clad artistic photographs for the new RE/DONE + Weejuns footwear collection.

Paris Jackson loves causing a stir by posing nearly nude for provocative pictures that she posts to social media.

In May 2017, she even said on Instagram that “being naked is part of what makes us human” and that “it’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do.”

Now she’s getting paid for her fearless sexiness.

The only daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is the face of Los Angeles fashion brand RE/DONE’s new collaboration with G.H. Bass & Co. for the latter’s line of penny loafers, Weejuns, according to Billboard.

In a couple of pictures taken for the advertising campaign, which was shot by German photographer Juergen Teller, the top half of the 20-year-old’s body is naked. Strategically placed over her breasts is either a single shoe or a pair of the penny loafers.

Jackson’s many colorful tattoos are on full display in the RE/DONE + Weejuns photos, including the seven chakras down the center of her chest. She reportedly has over 50 different designs on her body.

In one photo, Jackson is standing on a sidewalk with tress in the background. The girl with the multi-colored hair is sticking her tongue out while holding two black penny loafers in her hands, each shoe covering one of her breasts. She has white fishnet tights pulled up over her belly button, and she is wearing green camouflage pants.

Another set-up has the blue-eyed beauty lying down in sultry positions with one large leopard-print loafer horizontally placed across her breasts.

Jackson did shoot other photos for the collection in which she is clothed, but they are still quite provocative.

Hanging off a pole in one setting, she is wearing a long-sleeved denim jumpsuit and a pair of leopard-print penny loafers. The front of the jumpsuit is unzipped all the way down to her waist.

Another shot has her wearing a red bikini top under a shirt with a Hawaiian print, distressed black jeans, and a pair of the loafers.

So why did Jackson want to appear in promotional pictures for the line? It may be because her famous father wore black Weejuns, with white socks, in the opening of his “Thriller” music video in 1984.

“This marked the resurgence of the ‘Weejuns craze’ in pop culture,” stated G.H. Bass & Co. on its website.

According to People, there are 16 different styles in the limited edition RE/DONE + Weejuns capsule collection that Jackson models, and the footwear can be purchased at Barneys New York, Net-A-Porter and shopredone.com.

The first footwear line for RE/DONE, which was launched in 2014 by Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur, features a “modern interpretation of a classic, using carefully sourced vintage tapestry, calf hair, patent and box leathers. The shoes are handmade in ethical working conditions in El Salvador.”

The new shoes, which went on sale on July 19, come in various textures, prints, and heel heights, and cost between $295 and $475.

Meanwhile, according to Deadline, Jackson will co-star alongside Kelsey Grammer and Jackson White in the indie comedic drama The Space Between, which has already begun shooting in Los Angeles. In the mid-1990s-set film, Jackson will play Cory, a singer desperate for her big break.