Bella Hadid Celebrates Summer In Cleavage-Baring White Crop Top And Faux Strip Tease

Model Bella Hadid is free for the summer. It might not be quite as good as school being out, but her job is finished for the summer.

The happy woman took to Instagram to share an adorable video of herself with her 19 million followers. In the clip, she played around in a stylist chair wearing a skimpy white crop top that bared her taut midsection and generous cleavage. She also wore stylish ripped denim shorts with a black belt. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and she wore a beautiful cross necklace and hoop earrings. On her face, Hadid wore glamorous makeup.

She captioned the post, “last day of work!!! SUMMERRRRRR!!!! #DONTMOVE #BIGTHINGS. SEE U NXT SZN.”

Gigi Hadid’s 21-year-old sister also posted video clips of herself celebrating her last day of work for the summer on her Instagram story. In one of them, she took ahold of the top, which was tied underneath her ample bosom. She playfully teased fans by untying it and playing with it briefly while leaving the top to cover her breasts as she stared at the camera with a smoldering look.

Before donning her playful outfit, Hadid wore a darker denim set of overalls with nothing underneath. She showed off plenty of slide cleavage action while Jen Atkin styled her hair. Atkin also famously styles the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Just yesterday, the model cleverly called out her on again, off again ex, The Weeknd. She posted an artful image of herself, but instead of tagging him, she captioned the image with a line of his music instead, according to an Elle report. Hadid’s caption read, “As long as u know that when I land ur mine…” which is a lyric from the artist’s song, “Pretty.”

The Weeknd actually “liked” her post, which many people took to mean the one-time couple is on again. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd broke up in November, 2016, for the first time, and while they don’t officially follow each other again on the popular social media platform, he’s clearly keeping an eye on her, which thrills their fans.

Of course, that simple “like” isn’t the only thing that gives fans hope for a renewed relationship for the couple. They’ve been seen together several times this summer involved in various displays of public affection.

Perhaps now that she’s off work for a while, they will be able to spend some time together to see how things go between them.