Watch Manchester City Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: International Champions Cup From Chicago, Start Time

Less than a week after the World Cup Final, the European preseason gets underway in the United States as Manchester City faces Borussia Dortmund in an International Champions Cup match.

With less than a week passed since France triumphed over Croatia to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as Inquisitr noted, the European leagues are ready to get their preseason warm-up schedules underway. It all kicks off on Friday with the start of the sixth annual International Champions Cup, featuring 18 of the world’s most prominent clubs playing at venues all over the world, starting with English Premier League Champions Manchester City facing German Bundesliga mainstay Borussia Dortmund in a match that will live stream from Chicago, Illinois.

Manchester City cruised to the Premier League title in the 2017-2018 season, finishing with an even 100 points — remarkably split between 50 road points and 50 home points, the Evening Standard noted. Manchester will be without several of their star performers who remain on break after playing for their countries in the World Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Fabian Delph will miss the match in Chicago as they continue to relax and refresh after an intense competition in Russia, according to a Daily Mail report.

But the Sky Blues will see the return of another prodigal star, or onetime star, in goalkeeper Joe Hart. Hart is expected to get the start in goal for Manager Pep Guardiola after a season-long loan to West Ham in 2017-2018, according to the Mirror newspaper.

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola took his team to a dominant, title-winning Premier League season in 2017-2018. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday, July 20. In the Pacific Time Zone that start time will be 6 p.m., while Eastern Time Zone viewers can catch the live stream starting at 9 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, July 21.

German side Borussia Dortmund suffered what for them was a sluggish campaign last season, placing fourth on the Bundesliga table after placing third and second the previous two seasons. After winning the German Cup competition in 2016-2017, Dortmund found themselves out at the Round of 16 stage last season, according to The Sun.

Watch an interview with Pep Guardiola as he discusses preparations for Manchester City’s English title defense, in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the preseason-opening Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund International Champions Cup match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund preseason showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Man City vs. Dortmund match streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live, with a subscription to Premier TV, using the Premier TV Player.