Troye Sivan Releases New ‘Dance To This’ Music Video With Ariana Grande

Sivan’s new album 'Bloom' will be out next month.

In June of 2017, Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande debuted their new single “Dance to This,” which is a featured track on Troye’s upcoming album Bloom. Almost a month later, the duo has dropped the accompanying video for the popular summer single.

In the video, which Pitchfork reports was directed by Bardia Zeinali, Sivan can be seen performing in what looks like a community center. After handing his track to a sleepy DJ sitting in the corner of the room he makes his way to the stage, grabs the mic, and begins his tune. However, the audience doesn’t seem to be interested in the performance at all.

Everyone is preoccupied with their own thing. There is an old lady eating her crackers, a teenager with braces who seems to be writing something down, while another lady can be seen shuffling a deck of cards. There is even a pair of twin boys who look like they’d rather be anywhere else.

Eventually, Sivan spots his duet partner across the room, and she soon gets up and joins him on stage. Grande and Sivan continue their performance until one by one, their onlookers all leave the room.

It then becomes a private party for two as the pair danced around the room, even adding some lighting effects from a faulty chandelier.

Troye later revealed all the musical inspirations for the video, tweeting, “The DTT vid was inspired literally by High School Musical and Grease and “Pass This On” by the Knife and a gif of Cher spinning around that i cant find rn.”

The DTT vid was inspired literally by High School Musical and Grease and Pass This On by the Knife and a gif of Cher spinning around that i cant find rn — troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 19, 2018

The Australian singer has been receiving high praise from a number of publications, The New York Times, in a cover story, said “Troye Sivan Is a New Kind of Pop Star: Here, Queer and Used to It The 23-year-old singer is climbing the charts while demonstrating how his sexual orientation is both part of his art and beside the point.”

In April 2017, Pride reported that the openly gay pop star was awarded the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, and gave an incredibly touching speech dedicated to LGBTQ activists.

“This award is so much larger than me. This moment is about visibility and representation,” an emotional Troye said. “What and who we see in the media defines out perception of the world around us. To see ourselves in this picture of what is normal and what is acceptable and what is beautiful is absolutely vital.”

Sivan’s 2015 debut album, Blue Neighborhood topped the iTunes charts in over 66 countries, and has has sold more than 2.5 million albums worldwide. The album also featured an ode to the LGBTQ community.

“Dance to This” is the fourth single to be released from Sivan’s upcoming album which will be available on August 31.