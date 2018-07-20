Donald Trump Intended Immigrant Children To Be Permanently Separated From Their Parents, Lawmakers Say

Trump officials were preemptively planning to orphan immigrant children, according to reports.

According to a recent report from Slate, Donald Trump and his administration are facing new scrutiny.

After evidence has surfaced suggesting that the administration and much of the U.S. government in general were pre-emptively planning to separate immigrant children from their parents. Numerous critics and media outlets were expressing vocal moral objection to the revelation.

Jerrold Nadler, along with Representatives Bennie Thompson and Elijah Cummings, came forward with a collective statement declaring that Trump administration officials were completely unprepared — and perhaps more upsetting to many, disinclined — to reunite immigrant children with their detained parents amid the recent separations.

A judicial decision at the discretion of Judge Sabraw was the only motivating factor in Trump’s decision to pursue the act of allowing children to return to their parents, even if still detained by ICE officials, according to the joint statement.

Protesters rally against the separation of immigrant families in front of a U.S. federal court on July 11, 2018 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) John Moore / Getty Images

But moreover, the controversial legislators had never considered, at any point, exploring any options to reunite immigrant children with their families.

“Trump Administration officials made a startling confession: They had no interagency plan in place to reunite children with their parents when Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced President Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy in April. Even if they believed their new policy was the right one, how could they have been so heartless not to have planned to reunite these children with their parents?”

Johnathan White, the director for Children’s Services and Refugee Resettlement, was asked about reunification plans for immigrant children and their parents, specifically if a plan was in place on the day Trump’s “zero tolerance policy” was announced by Jeff Sessions in April of 2018. Politico reports that he definitively answered in the negative.

“There was not at that time a specialized plan.”

Donald Trump, whose falling approval ratings continue to make headlines, is currently experiencing some of the worst backlash of a president in recent history. After his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, even Republicans were rebuking Donald Trump’s failure to hold Russia accountable for meddling in the 2016 general election.

Prior to that, Trump was receiving constant criticism for the aforementioned “zero tolerance” immigration polices, which sparked massive protests across the United States. Trump recently tweeted that he was doubling down on ICE policies, even amid overwhelming backlash.

The Democrats have a death wish, in more ways than one – they actually want to abolish ICE. This should cost them heavily in the Midterms. Yesterday, the Republicans overwhelmingly passed a bill supporting ICE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

Trump also recently stated that his position on Russia is still the correct one, even though he has backpeddled on what he says he expressed during the Helsinki meeting with Vladimir Putin.