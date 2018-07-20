Watch Zimbabwe Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 4th ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Zimbabwe will be playing for pride and redemption after suffering a record defeat against dominant Pakistan when they contest the fourth ODI on Friday.

The Zimbabwe national cricket team has two more chances to salvage some pride, if not an actual win, in the five-match one day international series against Pakistan in Bulawayo, after they posted the lowest total ever against a Pakistan side in an ODI, as CricInfo reported, in the third ODI match. The fourth game of the series will live stream from Queens Sports Club on Friday.

A five-wicket haul by 24-year-old medium pacer Faheem Ashraf led the way for the Pakistan bowling corps, as the ICC reported. The visting bowlers needed just 15 overs to run up seven wickets against a mere 43 runs before the bottom order — led by 10 from Wellington Masakadza — lifted Zimbabwe to 67 before they were bowled out inside of 26 overs.

In the chase, Pakistan needed just one ball short of 10 overs to reach their target for the nine-wicket win, as Sports Keeda reports, led by Fakhar Zaman’s 43 not out.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fourth ODI match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Central Africa Time on Friday, July 20, at Queens Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 12:15 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 12:45 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to either stay up very late or wake up extremely early to watch the third ODI match between heavily favored Pakistan and host Zimbabwe at 3:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:15 a.m. Pacific.

Faheem Ashraf (l) took a five-wicket haul in Pakistan’s record-setting third ODI win. Shakil Adil / AP Images

Zimbabwe’s rising star pacer Blessing Muzarabani got the innings off to an inspiring start when he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq on the first ball, caught out by wicketkeeper Ryan Murphy. But the innings went downhill fast after that and the match was over, with Pakistan taking a series-clinching third victory and needing only 35 overs of the scheduled 100 to do it.

Zimbabwe has been missing several star players due to injury in the ODI series, and the ongoing labor strife between the country’s cricketers and cricket board have also taken their toll, as CricInfo reports.

Here are the expected teams for the fourth Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan ODI.

Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Chari/Prince Masvaure, 2 Chamu Chibhabha, 3 Hamilton Masakadza (captain), 4 Tarisai Musakanda, 5 Ryan Murray (wicketkeeper), 6 Peter Moor, 7 Donald Tiripano, 8 Liam Roche/Tendai Chisoro, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Tendai Chatara, 11 Blessing Muzarbani.

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Asif Ali, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Yasir Shah, 10 Junaid Khan, 11 Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani took his country’s only wicket in the third ODI against Pakistan. A.M. Ahad / AP Images

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan fourth ODI showdown live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should know that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should go to Sony Six to view the match.

To watch a live stream of the action in the fourth of five Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan meetings of the ODI series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.