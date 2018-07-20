Meghan Markle’s Half Sister Samantha To Film ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

'Why not?' Samantha Markle asked.

After weeks of rumors, Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle revealed she’s going to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

According to Inside Edition, Samantha told them she’ll be on the upcoming season of the popular show in Great Britain. She said, “Life is about cashing in. You take opportunities as they arise, and hopefully you enjoy the ride and make it as positive as you can. There’s nothing wrong with it.”

The show begins filming on August 17, and Samantha said she’s not appearing on the reality TV drama to discuss her famous sister, the new Duchess of Sussex. She said she has better things to talk about than her sister. Of course, her famous sister is the reason why producers chose Samantha to appear on the show, which will feature personalities who “have been caught up in their own media storm” this season.

Since her royal wedding in May, Meghan Markle’s family has made headlines. In fact, her dad, Thomas Markle, 74, made headlines ahead of the wedding by selling his pictures and then with this heart attack. He didn’t even show up for the wedding due to his health issues.

Most recently, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne called out the family patriarch, according to a report from The Inquisitr. Recently on The Talk, Osbourne spoke out to Thomas and said, “It is so obvious that you have a bad drinking problem. And it’s obvious that over the last few years, you haven’t been close with your daughter. Get yourself clean and sober and then come back.”

She advised the elder Markle to be happy for the Duchess of Sussex and give her back some of the dignity she displays all the time. So far, none of Meghan’s family, aside from her mother, Doria Ragland, have behaved in a dignified manner since Meghan became a member of the British Royal Family when she married Prince Harry.

There’s no telling what type of embarrassment Samantha may cause Meghan and the royal family with her appearance on Great Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother reality TV show. However, the Duchess’s half-sister continues to make headlines for saying outrageous things about Prince Harry’s bride, so at this point, perhaps having her locked into a house with several other people 24/7 will end up slowing down the drama between these two siblings.

Honestly, Meghan’s held herself above the fray where her family is concerned, and she cannot help what they say. However, in marriage, you do marry the family, so while Meghan must take on the royal family, Prince Harry gets the Markles.