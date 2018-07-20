Thomas Markle Sr. Celebrates His Birthday Alone At McDonald’s In Los Angeles

Thomas Markle Sr.'s latest paparazzi snaps come after he revealed he lost all contact with his daughter, Meghan Markle.

The thought of someone — especially someone elderly — spending their birthday alone is nothing short of sad, at best, and pathetic, at worst.

But it’s quite hard to feel badly for someone who spends their birthday alone when that “someone” is Thomas Markle Sr., the embattled father of Meghan Markle, actress-turned-Duchess and current darling of the British Royal Family.

The Daily Mail has some shots of Duchess Meghan’s estranged father celebrating his 74th birthday alone at a McDonald’s somewhere in Los Angeles, CA.

Judging by the pictures, it looks like he got himself a Happy Meal of some sort as a treat for himself.

Thomas Markle Sr., who lives in Mexico, took the trip up to Los Angeles for the day to “celebrate” in his way.

He also ran some errands at a Bank of America and UPS Store, stopped by to visit some friends in an apartment complex, and checked into a $130 a night motel to wrap up the night.

These latest pictures — which may just be yet another example of a “staged” paparazzi pic that Markle Sr. has become infamous for — come just a few days after it was revealed that Markle no longer speaks to his daughter, who now goes by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Thomas Markle Sr.’s famous daughter didn’t come around to celebrate her father’s birthday, either. Rather, she spent the day with her husband, Prince Harry of Wales, and they toured the Nelson Mandela Exhibition in London, England, with Mandela’s granddaughter welcoming them as VIP guests of the family.

Thomas Markle Sr. Says He Enjoys Making the Entire Royal Family Not Speak to Him https://t.co/dVztu85Wwj pic.twitter.com/5wzZNwHFNL — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 18, 2018

This latest set of photos also comes after the bombshell revelation that Thomas Markle Sr., who was set to walk his daughter down the aisle when she married Prince Harry in the much-publicized “royal wedding,” but ultimately pulled out when he came down with a “heart attack,” never really was ill at all.

Instead, the bombshell report alleges that Markle Sr. “faked” the fact that he was having a heart attack so he could “garner sympathy” in the press.

Thomas Markle Sr. celebrates his 74th birthday alone in Los Angeles https://t.co/kgsqCRV3dl pic.twitter.com/xn6uGE3VD2 — Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) July 19, 2018

Meghan, for her part, is reported to be “very upset” at her father, who made her special day all about him, rather than all about her as it was supposed to be.

Shortly after Thomas Markle Sr.’s ill-conceived publicity stunt on the week of the royal wedding, and after the revelation that many of the photos featuring him in the press were staged with the help of paparazzi, Duchess Meghan “cut all ties” with her father.