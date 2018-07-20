Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Welcome Baby Girl: Check Out Her Joyful Name

Jinger Duggar has given birth to her little girl. She and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their daughter to the world one day ahead of her due date, and the new parents delighted Duggar fans by deciding not to wait to reveal her precious name.

As reported by Us Weekly, Jeremy Vuolo shared the details of his daughter’s highly anticipated arrival. The Duggar husband revealed that she was born at 4:37 a.m. on July 19. She weighed 8 lbs and 3 oz, and measured in at 19.5 inches long. The Duggar Family Blog has shared the weights of all the Duggar babies, and Jinger’s little girl now holds the record for being the lightest baby born to a Duggar daughter.

“Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well,” Jeremy said. “We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Jeremy Vuolo, 30, also revealed that he and Jinger Duggar, 24, decided to name their baby girl Felicity Nicole Vuolo. The parents have yet to explain why they chose the moniker, but it should be pretty obvious why her middle is name is Nicole; she shares it with her mother. According to Nameberry, Felicity is a name of Latin origin that means “good fortune, happy.” It’s also a virtue name, so if Jinger and Jeremy so choose, they can use virtues as a baby name theme when deciding on monikers for their future children. Other examples of virtue names are Charity, Hope, Faith, Mercy, and Grace.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t reveal whether their baby girl was born in a hospital or at home. So far, the couple has only shared one photo of their daughter, and it’s difficult to tell where it was taken. There’s something that may be a hospital bracelet on Felicity’s left wrist, but there isn’t one visible on Jinger. It appears that the new mom is wearing a dark, soft cotton dress instead of a hospital gown. She’s also rocking her signature eyeliner and a little lip gloss.

For Felicity’s first photo, her parents dressed her up in a pink and white striped dress, a white knit hat adorned with a big lace bow, and matching white shoes featuring smaller bows. If she’d arrived just a few hours sooner, she would have made her big debut on Jim Bob Duggar’s birthday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, most of the Duggars helped their family patriarch mark the occasion by going out to dinner at Cracker Barrel on June 18. Michelle Duggar and a few of the older Duggar girls — Jana, Jill, and Jessa — are missing in photos taken during the celebration, so it’s possible that they flew to Jinger and Jeremy’s home in Laredo, Texas ahead of the arrival of the couple’s first child.

The upcoming season of Counting On premieres Monday, July 30, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, so Duggar fans better start praying that TLC will decide to do a quickie birth special for Jinger and Jeremy.