Olivia Munn Calls Out Meghan Markle’s ‘Really Crazy’ Sister

The star of ‘The Predator’ is not currently considering living life as a duchess.

Olivia Munn is currently enjoying a successful run as an actress, with her new movie The Predator due in theaters later this year.

The Predator just had new footage revealed at San Diego Comic-Con today, much to the pleasure of horror and science fiction fans. ET Online was on hand at this year’s highly-publicized convention, which showcases countless upcoming films, television series, video games, and just about every other type of media a person can consume.

Reporters were able to talk with some of the stars of The Predator, which is directed by Shane Black. Olivia Munn was characteristically candid in discussing what was on her mind. The 38-year-old actress, and former host of G4’s Attack of the Show, was happy to divulge Shane Black’s history with the sister of Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle is currently in the midst of a highly-publicized feud between her father, who lately claims he’s being completely ignored by Meghan.

Samantha Markle, Meghans’ sister, had a relationship at one point with The Predator director Shane Black, according to Olivia Munn. Furthermore, that relationship apparently wasn’t a great one. Munn was far from being “all compliments” when discussing the duchess’ sibling, with ET Online. In fact, she saw fit to use plenty of descriptive words in regard to Samantha Markle.

“Shane Black used to date Samantha Markle, the really crazy sister… I think she’s single, I think he’s single. He could be Prince Harry’s brother-in-law. Who doesn’t want to make that happen? And maybe Samantha would calm down. She’s real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press.”

Olivia Munn and Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight seemed to be joking back and forth with one another when discussing the Markle family drama.

Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex. Eddie Mulholland / Getty Images

Some alleged tweets from Samantha Markle suggested that the duchess’ sister called the royal family and Meghan Markle herself “cold” and an “embarrassment” after reportedly ignoring her father. She also said she would blame Meghan Markle if her father should die, in the alleged tweets, according to Cosmopolitan.

When Olivia Munn was asked if she was considering ever living the royal life, she was not particularly receptive to the idea.

“I don’t want to give up my career. I want my friends to marry princes. When you’re a royal, you have to give things up.”

The Predator will make its theatrical debut on September 14, and a trailer for the upcoming movie can be found on YouTube.