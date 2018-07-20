‘Ride The Ducks’ Boat Capsizes On Missouri Lake With 30 People Onboard, Multiple Fatalities Reported

Multiple agencies and divers have responded to the scene.

A “Ride the Ducks” boat with 30 people onboard capsized on a lake in Missouri, with multiple fatalities being reported in the accident.

The incident took place on Table Rock Lake in Bronson on Thursday evening, Fox 4 KC reported. The tourist boat collapsed at close to 7 p.m. near the Branson Belle dock, the report noted. Conditions on the boat were treacherous at the time of the crash, with wind gusts reaching 60 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

There were multiple agencies on the scene for what police had termed a “mass casualty incident.” Officials have not yet said how many people died in the Ride the Duck boat accident, the report noted, though some initial reports indicate it may have been at least six people.

Ride the Ducks is a amphibious bus that tours the land around Branson and embarks into Table Rock Lake during a 70-minute tour. The touring company, which has locations across the country, is particularly popular with families. These boats were modeled after U.S. military boats used to transport troops and supplies during World War II, and after the war gained popularity as sightseeing vehicles.

These duck boat companies have faced increasing scrutiny since a string of deadly crashes, the Associated Press reported.

“In Seattle, after five college students were killed in a 2015 duck boat collision with a bus, the company pulled half its fleet out of service,” the report noted. “In Philadelphia, a duck boat operator suspended its tours indefinitely after three people were killed in two separate crashes. And in Boston, new safety regulations are set to go into effect in April after a duck boat ran over and killed a 28-year-old woman last spring.”

The is a breaking story. More information will be added as it is available.