‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Confirms Lisa Vanderpump Will Not Officiate His Wedding; Who Will?

Lisa Vanderpump previously officiated the wedding of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

Lisa Vanderpump officiated the wedding of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules but she won’t be doing the same for her former SUR Restaurant bartender, Jax Taylor, and his fiancee, Brittany Cartwright.

During an appearance at last week’s Tom Tom opening and Daily Mail summer party in West Hollywood, California, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted that while he and Vanderpump were once quite close, he and Cartwright would be enlisting someone else to marry them.

“I love Lisa to death, but I don’t think I’m going to have her officiate my wedding. I think we already have someone in mind,” Taylor revealed to E! News, according to a July 19 report from All About the Real Housewives.

“We have her pastor back home,” he added.

Although Taylor and Cartwright prefer to be married by a pastor from her hometown, that doesn’t mean that his former boss won’t play a role in their upcoming wedding. In fact, Cartwright confirmed that Vanderpump would most definitely be present when she and Taylor say, “I do,” and promised to make sure that she has the best table available.

“We’ll make sure she’s taken care of,” Cartwright said.

For the past several years, Cartwright has spoken of a potential wedding in Kentucky and now, after getting engaged in Malibu last month, she’s confirmed that she will be getting married to Taylor at a castle near her former home.

As for which other Vanderpump Rules cast members will be included in their big day, Taylor said that not everyone will be getting an invite. Instead, he and Cartwright will be leaving “between one and three” of their co-stars off the guest list.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their engagement to their fans and followers on Instagram in early June.

“She said yes!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!” Taylor wrote in the caption of his first photo of Cartwright wearing the diamond engagement ring he bought for her.

He also confirmed the moment had been captured by the Vanderpump Rules cameras.

“Make sure y’all tune in season 7 to see how this unfolded,” he added.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules but a premiere date has not yet been set.