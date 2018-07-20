Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Family Wedding Photo With All Of Her Pets

Gang's all here.

Talk about a full house for Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook.

In her latest Instagram post the Big Bang Theory star shared a throwback photo from her wedding in what she calls the “best family wedding photo ever.” Kaley stands next to her husband in the photo and looks absolutely stunning in her long, white wedding gown. The actress wears her hair in a low ponytail and has a few stray strands hanging in her face.

Her husband, Karl Cook, looks incredibly handsome in a black tuxedo. Along with the newlyweds is their brood of animals with their four dogs and one horse making an appearance in the photo with their “parents.” Kaley holds one of the pooches and the other three sit on the ground. The couple’s horse is also seen in a stable stall in the background of the photo. On the floor are dozens of beautiful white rose petals, surrounding the couple and their pets.

Shortly after Kaley posted the adorable photo, her Instagram followers gave it a ton of attention with over 110,000 likes in addition to 870 plus comments. Countless fans chimed in to tell Kaley how amazing she looks in her wedding dress while a handful of other fans commented on the photo to let the actress know that her army of pets are totally adorable.

“Beautiful pic and I love your babies they are precious.”

“THIS is why you are my favorite person on Instagram,” another wrote.

“WEDDING GOALS! would be a dream to have a husband who loves animals as much as I do hehe,” one more chimed in.

According to US Magazine, Kaley has always been very passionate about animals. Following her divorce from husband Ryan Sweeting in 2015, Cuoco dished that she had one big requirement for the next man in her life, “Must love dogs is No. 1,” she said. Luckily, Karl Cook is a huge animal lover himself so the two are a match made in heaven.

Together, the couple own numerous show horses as well as a mini-horse named Shmooshy. As far as dogs go, the couple have rescued two pit bulls named Shirley and Norman as well as a small little dog named Ruby. The animals can often times be seen on Kaley’s popular Instagram page and it’s pretty clear that she is one incredibly proud pet mama. And since her love for animals runs deep, Kaley also helps animal rescues as a side project.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m obsessed with this kind of dog. I just found them to be so incredible. I realized what great dogs they were, and how horribly they were seen. And I just didn’t want that to happen anymore. So it became a passion,” she told the LA Times.

How sweet!