‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby Considers Abortion, Gabi Reveals The Baby Bombshell

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that there will be a lot of heartbreak and mystery in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will seriously consider terminating her pregnancy. Abby believes that she is carrying Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) baby. She was shocked when the DNA tests revealed that her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) wasn’t the father of her child, but that his brother, Stefan, was the baby’s biological father.

Of course, Days of our Lives fans know that isn’t true. In fact, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) changed the test results in order to get revenge on Abigail for her part in putting her behind bars for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and having a hand in her reproductive troubles. Now, Abby is suffering greatly thinking that she’s carrying another man’s child. She’ll weigh all of her options, but her choice may be made for her when Gabi “accidentally” lets the big pregnancy news slip.

If and when Chad finds out that Abigail is pregnant, he’ll be thrilled. The couple have already started talking about having another child, and giving their son, Thomas, a little brother or sister.

Meanwhile, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is set to receive a shocking note. Will and his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) recently covered up the death of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) and now his body is missing. Perhaps the person who moved Leo’s body will begin sending threatening notes to Will and Sonny, and they may even blackmail the two men in hopes of getting something out of them. Although Days of our Lives has yet to reveal what happened to Leo’s body, anyone could be behind the note, including Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), whom everyone believes is dead.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Eli Grant will continue to support Lani Price (Sal Stowers) after the death of their son, David Abraham Grant. The pair, who conceived the child during a one night stand, where heartbroken to find out that their baby boy had died when Lani went into premature labor at only six months along.

The pair are currently not romantically involved, but fans could eventually see more sparks between them. Not only are they good friends, but they will be leaning on one another during this difficult time in their lives.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.