Watch Sri Lanka Vs. South Africa Cricket 2nd Test Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Trailing the two-Test series 1-0, South Africa plans to take a more defensive approach against Sri Lanka spinners in the second Test, which opens on Friday.

Sri Lanka were missing Captain Dinesh Chandimal, as well as the team’s coach and manager for the first Test against South Africa earlier in July, due to a suspension for “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game,” as the ICC reported, yet the hosts nonetheless dominated with a 278-run victory — but the Proteas plan to take a more defensive approach against the Sri Lankan spin attack in the second Test, which will live stream from Colombo starting on Friday.

“The important part of playing spin in Test cricket is trusting your defense. We need to try and put pressure back on the spinners as well, with what you are doing,” South African Skipper Faf du Plessis told ESPN CricInfo. “The guys worked really hard on their game plan and trying to be positive against spin – which is an element of playing spinners well. You have to also trust your defense — so that’s two parts.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball on Day One is scheduled for 10 a.m. India Standard Time in both India and Sri Lanka on Friday, July 20, at 35,000-seat R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. In South Africa, that start time will be 6:30 a.m. South Africa Standard Time, while in the United States, the live stream begins at 12:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, July 19.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi returns to the South Africa squad after leaving for family reasons between the two Test matches. Daniel Kalisz / Getty Images

The right-arm off break of 35-year old Dilruwan Perera proved particularly vexing to South Africa, which gave the veteran bowler in his 30th Test match a 10 wicket haul over the two innings, as Sri Lanka needed only four bowlers across 83 overs plus two more balls to send South Africa packing for a dismal 126 and 73, CricInfo records.

Here are the expected teams for the second Test, according to CricInfo.

Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Danushka Gunathilaka, 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Roshen Silva, 7 Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), 8 Dilruwan Perera, 9 Suranga Lakmal (captain), 10 Rangana Herath, 11 Lakshan Sandakan.

South Africa: 1 Dean Elgar, 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Hashim Amla, 4 Temba Bavuma, 5 Faf du Plessis (captain), 6 Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 7 Vernon Philander/Theunis de Bruyn, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Dale Steyn, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.

Watch a preview of the first Sri Lanka vs. South Africa Test match in the video below courtesy of Super Sport.

To watch a live stream of the day one action in the Sri Lanka vs. South Africa second 2018 Test cricket match in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV Xtra, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is cancelled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

In South Africa, the Test match will live stream via SuperSport 2, while in Sri Lanka, Channel Eye will stream the Colombo Test live. Cricket fans in India may look for a live stream on the HotStar service.

Cricket fans may also open an account at Bet365, which will live stream the Test match at this link.