Lin-Manuel Miranda To Make Film Directorial Debut With Big Screen Adaptation Of Musical ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’

The theater vet is bringing an award-winning musical to movie theaters.

Is there anything Lin-Manuel Miranda can’t do?

The actor, playwright, lyricist, composer, and producer is adding movie director to his résumé.

The creator of Broadway sensation Hamilton will be helming the film adaptation of the musical Tick, Tick…Boom! for Imagine Entertainment, Deadline reported.

Miranda is very familiar with this musical as he played Jon, the lead character, in a 2014 New York City off-Broadway revival of the show.

Written by late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson, who won a Pulitzer Prize and three Tony Awards for creating the Broadway smash Rent, the autobiographical musical, set in 1990s New York City, tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is working as a waiter to make ends meet.

While writing Superbia, which he hopes will become the next hit musical and give him his big break, Jon has to deal with pressures from his girlfriend, Susan, and worry about the rent now that his best friend and roommate, Michael, is moving out because he holds a high-paying advertising job after giving up on his creative dreams.

As he approaches his 30th birthday, Jon is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his dream of being a composer is really worth it.

Yeah so remember this? This was ACTUALLY @Steven_Levenson @jenashtep & me in the Larson archives, doing research for #TickTickBoom… https://t.co/vG7L4b9MkU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 19, 2018

“Tick, Tick…Boom! first entered my life in college when I was lucky enough to snag a seat at the Jane Street Theater in 2001,” Miranda said, according to Deadline.

“Jonathan Larson’s captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences. But it was Tick, Tick…Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright. Onstage, playing the role of Jon in 2014 was one of my most honored achievements. To now have the opportunity to make my film directorial debut, in collaboration with the Larson Family and this incredible creative team, and to adapt a work I love so deeply, is a humbling privilege. Together, we aim to honor Jonathan’s legacy and continue to position his work to inspire the next generation of storytellers.”

The Tony Award-winner will produce the silver screen version of Tick, Tick…Boom! along with Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and Imagine’s Julie Oh. Larson’s sister, Julie Larson, will serve as executive producer, and Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) will write the screenplay.

exciting to feel the energy @Lin_Manuel is already bringing to #TickTickBoom pic.twitter.com/QuL8HsiD0j — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 19, 2018

“From 8 Mile to Get On Up, I’ve always been personally drawn to stories that depict the perseverance and strength of character to follow one’s dreams,” Grazer said.

“Jonathan Larson’s story is deeply moving and inspirational. Having the amazing talents and unique visions of Lin and Steven for the film adaptation is the perfect creative fit that adds to the project’s authenticity,” he added.

“Our family is honored that Lin-Manuel Miranda will launch his directorial career interpreting Jonathan’s most personal work,” said the Larson Estate.

“Lin-Manuel and Steven both have a deep understanding of the piece, and we are so excited to see their vision realized. We hope that Jonathan’s story will resonate with a whole new generation of artists.”

Miranda, 38, has been on the up and up since his groundbreaking musical Hamilton first landed on Broadway in 2015.

The Wesleyan University graduate, who also created the musical In the Heights, which is being turned into a movie for Warner Bros. Pictures, is one of the stars of the highly anticipated Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, which will be released on Dec. 19.