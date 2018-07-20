‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Is Getting A Musical Makeover

The traveling pants might be hitting the stage sooner than you think.

In 2005, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn graced the big screen appearing in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — playing four best friends who discovered a magical pair of pants over the summer that fit each of them perfectly. The coming-of-age film did so well at the box office that it earned a sequel in 2008, and it has now been confirmed that Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants will soon be getting the stage treatment.

Reports from Variety confirm the film will be adapted as a musical by Scott Delman of Blue Spruce Productions. Delman has obtained theatrical rights from Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment, and will be the lead producer on the musical project. Unfortunately, there are currently no details on the casting, creative team, or a debut date.

But according the the agreed upon terms, both Alcon and Alloy will have the option to co-produce the project and or invest in its creation. The companies also retain approval rights and will play pivotal roles in the development of the play.

A stage musical comes as a surprise as many have been expecting another installation of the movie instead. Blake Lively even hinted at there being a possible Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 3, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“We want it to happen, I really hope so,” she said on behalf of herself and her girl squad “It keeps kind of coming up and we’re really trying to make it happen. So, I really hope so.”

Alexis Bledel, who played the role of Lena Kaligaris, expressed her own excitement at the possibility of a third movie during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I really hope so. I would love it. It would be the best thing,” she said.

America Ferrera (Carmen Lowell) has also said that she’s beyond ready for another Sisterhood movie.

“I think it would be amazing. The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls. We’re very much a part of each other’s lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing,” she told E! in March 2017.

Both movies were based on Ann Brashares’ best-selling novels and grossed a combined $83 million worldwide.

Variety is also reporting the deal was negotiated on behalf of Alcon Entertainment by Jeannette Hill, Alcon’s EVP of Business and Legal Affairs; Daniel M. Wassser of Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo, P.C. negotiated on behalf of Blue Spruce Productions and Matthew Bloomgarden on behalf of Alloy Entertainment.