‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, July 19: The Worst Case For Hilary After Crash!

Hilary suffers a devastating loss and her life hangs in the balance.

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, July 19 brings a day of incredible sadness as Genoa City loses one of its own. Plus, Nick’s newly revealed dark side leads to Sharon rethinking their entire relationship, and Jack makes a bombshell announcement.

At Dark Horse, Nick (Joshua Morrow) asked Abby (Melissa Ordway), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Summer (Hunter King) to join him in his new venture. He gave them a deadline of that evening. After everybody left, Sharon (Sharon Case) told Nick she hates that he’s lied to her so much. However, he informed her that she also lied to him in the past, but he promised her he’d keep no more secrets from her. Ultimately, Sharon told Nick that she loves him, but that she doesn’t like him very much at the moment. In turn, Nick told Sharon that he needed her to be proud of him.

Later, at Crimson Lights, Nick reminded Abby and Victor how terribly Victor (Eric Braeden) treated them. He also tempted Summer by telling her she could get in early. Nikki texted and summoned everybody for a Newman family summit. They met at the Club, and Nikki urged Victor and Nick to work together, but they ended up arguing. Nick informed Victor that Noah already joined his team to start a London office for Dark Horse.

Ultimately, Summer declined to leave Fenmore’s. However, Abby decided to lgo with Nick, and she let her father know she chose to leave because of how poorly Victor treated her. Victoria decided to stay, but she asked Victor to put in writing that she’d take over when he stepped down. Jack (Peter Bergman) came in and announced that he too is part of Dark Horse, which shocked everybody.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, things were critical for Hilary (Mishael Morgan). At first, Shauna (Camryn Munn) had trouble reaching Devon (Bryton James) who is away on business. Plus, Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Nate (Brooks Darnell) were listening to loud music, so they didn’t hear the phone.

Eventually, Neil, Nate, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), and Cane (Daniel Goddard) arrived at the hospital to learn that Lily (Christel Khalil) came through the accident with bumps and bruises. However, Hilary was in serious condition and needed an operation. Nate performed the surgery, but unfortunately, he couldn’t save both Hilary and the baby.

Nate went to the waiting room and hugged the family when he informed them that Hilary lost her and Devon’s baby. Plus, Hilary was still in danger too.

