Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Teases Her On Instagram After Posting Harsh Comment

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have been making headlines this week after some Instagram drama had fans talking.

According to a July 19 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a racy photo to her Instagram account. In the picture, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is wearing a floral thong bikini, and baring her backside to the camera.

Upon posting the photo, Younes Bendjima commented on the sexy snapshot and seemed to be angry that his girlfriend was showing off so much skin. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Younes commented on Kourtney’s photo, sparking controversy among fans.

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian posted another photo of herself sitting on her bed. Kourt is wearing an a oversize sweatshirt in the picture, and showing off some major leg. However, it seems that Younes Bendjima approves of the most recent photo. “Hmmm well… ok for this one,” he wrote on the post. Later, Kourtney’s close friend, Simon Huck, mentioned Younes in a comment that included only a frowning face emoji. “Let me just play around fam,” Bendjima replied.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been conflicting reports about whether or not Younes Bendjima was upset by Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini photo, and how the reality TV star reacted to the comment.

They always come around. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 19, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

Sources recently told Us Weekly Magazine that Kourtney and Younes were totally “fine” following the backlash from his Instagram comment, and that Bendjima was simply trying to make a joke.

“It was him trying to make a joke, and it wasn’t perceived well on Instagram. He doesn’t realize that making a joke could be perceived as something totally different or negative. They’re fine. Everything is fine with their relationship. Kourtney has posted a lot of racy photos. Younes has liked them all in the past,” the source stated.

However, another source previously told E! Online that Kourtney was upset by Younes’ comment and that she was beginning to get “frustrated” with her boyfriend over his jealousy and impulsive nature.

“Kourtney doesn’t appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She’s frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn’t going to stop doing what she’s doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it,” an insider told the outlet.

Either way, it seems that Younes Bendjima was poking fun at himself over the comments, and it is likely that he and Kourtney Kardashian have worked out any issues they may have after the drama.