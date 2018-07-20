Kate Beckinsale’s Trainer Dishes On How She Maintains Her Sexy Figure

There’s nothing better than celebrity trainers dishing on how their clients achieve such amazing results.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Kate Beckinsale turned heads at last night’s ESPY Awards, showing off her fit figure in a beautiful alternative black gown. The ensemble perfectly showed off the actress’ long and lean legs with a solid black shorts romper and floor-length mesh overlay and a thigh-high split.

And since Beckinsale had so many people talking about her amazing body at the awards show yesterday evening, her fitness trainer is sharing her workout secrets with fans so they too can achieve great results just like Beckinsale. Trainer Gunnar Peterson recently told Us Weekly that Kate works hard for her supersculpted legs and arms.

“When she’s in town, she’s five to six days a week and she’s no joke. I mean, she’s definitely a do-your-own sets, do-your-own stunts kind of girl. She gets through it. She can do it with a poker face. But she is working.”

And Beckinsale herself admitted that she goes into her workout and absolutely dreads it because she knows that it will be incredibly intense and grueling. But after she’s finished with her butt kicking, she says that she leaves the gym feeling “100 percent” better than she did when she walked in.

And it seems as though Beckinsale and her trainer have a pretty good working relationship as Beckinsale recently took to her Instagram account to share a Boomerang to promote Gunnar’s merchandise. In the quick video, the model moves side to side as she sports black bikini bottoms that reveal her long and toned legs.

The actress lifts up her sweatshirt from Gunnar’s collection that reads “I’m Feeling G Today” and fans are also treated to a sneak peak of her killer abs. Within just three days of posting the sexy image, Beckinsale’s boomerang has already earned her 165,000-plus likes in addition to 4,000 comments and growing.

Many fans commented on the photo to gush over how amazing Beckinsale looks while countless others confessed that they would be purchasing the sweatshirt for themselves.

“You are goals. Im 10 years younger and wish I were as hot as you. At least you’re redefining aging for us and giving me hope that I can still look hot one day.”

“I wish they would cast you in more movies,” another suggested.

“You are a simply delicious woman a beautiful seductive sensual and seductive a kate goddess,” one more wrote.

At 44 years old, Beckinsale looks better than ever.