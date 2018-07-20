Joy-Anna Duggar Wishes Her Dad A Happy Birthday With Adorable New Photo Of Baby Gideon

Joy-Anna Duggar found the perfect grandpa-grandson photo to honor her father, Jim Bob Duggar, on his birthday. However, as reported by In Touch Weekly, the image shifted the focus away from Jim Bob and on to his grandson, Gideon, and son-in-law, Austin Forsyth.

Joy-Anna and Austin’s baby boy will turn 5-months-old on July 23, while Jim Bob celebrated turning 53-years-old on July 18. The Counting On stars’ vast age difference might mean that they don’t have a lot in common, but they look like they’re having a great time together in one of Joy-Anna’s recent Instagram photos.

On Wednesday, Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, and Austin Forsyth, 24, used their joint Instagram page to wish Jim Bob Duggar a happy birthday. The couple kept their birthday wishes for the Duggar family patriarch short and sweet.

“Happy Birthday, Daddy!! We love you SO much!!” they wrote.

In the snapshot that Joy-Anna and Austin chose to pair with their birthday message, baby Gideon sort of steals the spotlight away from his gramps. Jim Bob is holding Gideon in his lap, and the tot is hamming it up for the camera by pulling a hilarious face, opening his eyes extra-wide and puckering his slightly drooly lips. He was dressed up in a tiny green polo shirt for the photo with his plaid-clad grandpa.

Many responses to the photo weren’t more birthday wishes for Jim Bob Duggar; they were remarks about how Gideon is his father’s little look-alike.

“The baby looks exactly like Austin,” wrote one fan.

“Soooooo cute baby looks like his daddy!!!” another commented.

Joy-Anna and Austin’s photo of Jim Bob and Gideon was part of a slideshow that also included a few snapshots that were taken during Jim Bob’s recent birthday celebration with his massive family. As reported by In Touch Weekly, members of the Duggar clan usually mark their yearly milestones by trekking over to MarketPlace Grill, a local Arkansas eatery, to take advantage of the birthday freebie that it offers, a sundae-like dessert called “the Chocolate Mess.” However, it looks like Jim Bob got to do something different for his birthday. In one image, he’s pictured holding a foil birthday balloon in one hand while he prepares to use the other to dig into a slice of chocolate cake and scoop of ice cream. It looks like the photo was taken at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. According to People, Cracker Barrel also gives away free birthday desserts.

Other images show the Duggar family gathered at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home in Tontitown, Arkansas, where it looks like everyone enjoyed more sweet fellowship and a lot of sweets, this time in the form of chocolate and vanilla cupcakes.

The Duggars shared another birthday photo on their family’s Instagram page, along with a special message for the birthday boy.

“Happy birthday to a man that wears many, many hats! Jim Bob, you are an amazing husband and wonderful father,” it read. “Your heart for people and the desire you have to see others come into relationship with Jesus is beautiful. Our whole family has been blessed by you. You have led and guided us and we are so blessed to call you ‘ours.’ Happy birthday!!”