Ayesha Curry Shares Adorable Photos And Tribute To Daughter Riley On Sixth Birthday

It’s hard to believe that Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s oldest daughter is already turning 6-years-old!

Today, Ayesha took to her popular Instagram account to celebrate the birth of her daughter, Riley, who captured the hearts of fans years ago at one of her father’s post-game press conferences. Since then, fans have adored the couple’s first-born and cannot get enough of her on Instagram. Today, her mother shared a series of Instagram photos of the little beauty to honor the day of her birth.

Many photos in the collage are fairly recent, with the first photo of the now 6-year-old sweetly posing against a plain grey background with a plaid blue skirt and a long-sleeved powder blue shirt tucked into her bottoms. The youngster rocks a headband as she wears her hair in a top bun and smiles for the camera.

“Our big girl is SIX years old today????????. WHERE DOES THE TIME GO?! I remember taking her to her 1 week doctor check up like it was yesterday. Now she’ll be going into first grade in a few short weeks. Confident, smart, poised and a tad bit too sassy LOL. I love everything about my ryry. The world is yours baby girl. My first born. Mommy’s girl, daddy’s world,” Ayesha wrote.

Thus far, the photo has already earned Curry 124,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments in less than 30 minutes of being posted. Most fans chimed in to wish Riley a happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how cute she is.

“She’s absolutely beautiful! Love her spirit!”

“Happy Birthday Riley!! Wow 6 years already. Enjoy your special day,” another chimed in.

And earlier this month, Curry celebrated a few other huge milestones for her growing family. On July 10, her daughter Ryan turned 3-years-old. Just as she did for Ryan’s sister, Riley, Ayesha took the time to post a photo tribute to Ryan on her Instagram page. Then, on July 4, Ayesha shared on Instagram that they welcomed their son, Canon Curry, two days prior on July 2.

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us,” the mother of three wrote.

And Curry will have an even fuller plate soon with a hosting gig on a new TV show. According to the Inquisitr, the 29-year-old will host ABC‘s Family Food Fight and the premiere date is TBD.

“I’m cooking up a new show with @abcnetwork! I can’t wait for you all to see #FamilyFoodFight – a competition featuring 8 families who will battle for the title of America’s No. 1 Food Family. Not only will they win the title…they will also win $100,000,” she said along with a video on Instagram.

One thing’s for sure — according to Instagram, the Currys are one busy family!