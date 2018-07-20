Jennifer Lopez Returning To Big Screen In New Rom-Com ‘Second Act’

Jenny is officially back on the rom-com block.

It’s been a while since the world has seen Jennifer Lopez flexing her comedy skills, but that’s all about to change this fall. The actress will be returning to the big screen in a new romantic comedy from STX Films, Second Act.

Lopez has previously thrived in the rom-com genre starring in movies like The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, and Monster-in-Law.

In June of 2017, Vulture reported on Lopez’s announcement to develop and star in the upcoming film; and later dubbed her “The Queen of Romantic Comedies.” The movie won’t be out until the fall, but the first official trailer has just been released.

In the trailer, fans are introduced to Maya Vargas, a 40-something New Yorker who is either dating or married to a handsome man, surrounded by supportive friends, but who is still a bit dissatisfied with the way her life has turned out. She’s been working at a dead-end job for 15 years and after being passed over for a well-deserved promotion, Maya quits her job in search of change.

“I just wish we lived in a world where street smarts equal book smarts,” Maya tells her best friend, played Leah Remini.

After hearing this, her BFF’s kid decides to create a totally new persona by giving Maya a social media makeover, an upgraded resume, a fake business degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and even photos with President Barack Obama — all in an effort to land her a fulfilling new job.

“There are so many things I love about this project and script. People try to put women to sleep at a certain age. ‘Second Act’ is a story that empowers the every woman to do more, to be more, and not limit their dreams,” Lopez said when she announced the film in 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is a comedy for anyone who dreams big and asks, why not me?”

The movie was directed by Peter Segal, and also stars Milo Ventimiglia as Maya’s husband/boyfriend and Vanessa Hudgens as her co-worker.

Hudgens has expressed her own excitement over the project. The Disney Channel alum absolutely gushed about working with Lopez.

“It was honestly such a magical experience,” Hudgens said to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, first off, she just completely welcomed me with open arms and just took such good care of me and was just so, so sweet. And the stuff that we got to do together was magical.”

Second Act will hit theaters on November 21, 2018.