Ryan Edwards’ Wife, Mackenzie, Shows Off Baby Bump Photo On Instagram Ahead Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 8

Mackenzie Standifer has returned to Instagram with not one, but three new posts.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, rejoined Instagram earlier this week and when she did, she treated her fans and followers to not one, but three new posts.

As the Teen Mom OG couple films the upcoming eighth season with their co-stars, including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout, Standifer is getting reacquainted with her social media account after staying off of the platform for a couple of months after Season 7.

“Happiness is H•O•M•E•M•A•D•E,” Standifer wrote in the caption of her first Instagram photo since returning to Instagram on Wednesday, July 19.

In a second post shared on Instagram on the same day, Standifer included two photos, one of herself, Edwards, and Edwards’ 9-year-old Bentley, and another of Bentley and her 4-year-old son, Hudson. In the caption, she told her fans and followers that her family “means everything.”

Edwards and Standifer announced they were expecting their first child together during an episode of Teen Mom OG Season 7 earlier this year, but at the time, Edwards didn’t seem thrilled. He even suggested that they split until after the child was born after sharing the news with his parents.

Although Edwards and Standifer seemed to be going through hard times during Season 7, even after choosing to start a family together, they seem to be okay at the moment and in October, their baby boy will arrive.

Happiness is H•O•M•E•M•A•D•E A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mackedwards95) on Jul 18, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

In April of this year, as the seventh season of Teen Mom OG came to an end, a source spoke to Radar Online, claiming that things between Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer weren’t going well.

“Ryan and Mackenzie are off and on. Things are way worse than they seem. Neither one can stand each other!” the source alleged.

As for why Standifer has continued to stick by Edwards, despite his mean comments to her and his allegedly ongoing struggles with drugs, the insider claimed she did not want to walk away from her Teen Mom OG salary.

“She just sticks around for the paycheck,” the insider said.

Also on Instagram this week, Standifer seemed opened to hosting a Q&A session for her audience, but unfortunately, she wasn’t able to get it going. A short time later, she posted a story to her account in which she revealed that while she could see the questions being sent her way, she was unable to answer them.

Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their family are expected to return MTV this fall for Teen Mom OG Season 8.