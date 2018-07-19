Tristan Thompson Attends ESPYs After-Party Solo, Flirts With Other Women Per ‘Radar Online’

Once a cheater, always a cheater?

Could Tristan Thompson be back to his old ways?

Yesterday the father of two attended ESPN’s ESPY Award after-party, where he was reportedly back to his old ways. According to Radar Online, the 27-year-old attended a star-studded after-party after his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, begged him not to go. The publication shares that this was Tristan’s first club outing since the cheating allegations first went down. And with his club outing, a source dished that Tristan felt like a “free man” without Kardashian by his side.

“He had the biggest smile on his face and was flirting with several cute girls and took one in the corner and exchanged numbers. He was real slick with it.”

Tristan even tried to hide his identity at the party so he wouldn’t be noticed, rocking a hoodie so perhaps other club goers wouldn’t notice who he was. While Khloe didn’t want Thompson to go to the party in the first place, he apparently convinced her that he needed to go because a lot of his friends were in town for the awards show, which is why Khloe ended up agreeing to let him go and “catch up with friends.”

As many will recall, Thompson cheated on a then-pregnant Khloe Kardashian a few times during her pregnancy. As People shares, the Cleveland Cavaliers star was caught kissing one woman while another woman groped him at Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C., in October. Then in April, just days before Khloe was set to give birth to their daughter, Thompson was photographed getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge.

Earlier this week, Lisa Stanley, who is one of Kris Kardashian’s BFFs, dished on Khloe and Tristan’s relationship to KIIS, where she revealed that the couple is currently in couple’s therapy and that Khloe is trying to do everything that she can to ensure that the same thing doesn’t happen with this relationship as what happened with her relationship with Lamar Odom.

The Inquisitr shared that Stanley was very candid in the interview, giving a lot of details on the current state of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship while also saying that the rest of the Kardashian klan doesn’t think that Khloe should let Tristan back into her life.

“Khloe was always going to try [to] make this work, for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man,” Lisa said.

At this point, who knows how long their relationship will end up lasting?